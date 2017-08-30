Prestigious Alabama 200 Little Over a Week Away

The Alabama 200 at Montgomery Motor Speedway is right around the corner as the September 10 race date is quickly approaching. This year, the prestigious event at the paved half-mile oval has been reverted to a Pro Late Model race offering a $7,000 payday for the driver who find his way to victory lane.

The deadline for early entry to avoid the entry penalty is only a few days away as the deadline is September 1.

For the drivers who can qualify in, they will receive $600 to start with the runner-up earning $3,500 and the third-place finisher cashing in $2,500.

Sending in early entries is also important because it will help determine the qualifying order for the 200-lap race. Drivers will qualify in reverse order in which they filed their entry.

The top 25 drivers in qualifying will be locked into the Alabama 200 while four additional drivers will transfer in through the last chance race. Two provisional have also been set aside for those highest in Show Me the Money Series points as well as any past Alabama 200 champion who fail to qualify in.

Former winners of the Alabama 200 include Richard Petty, Bobby Allison, Ronnie Sanders and current Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott.

The scheduled distance for the race is 200 green flag laps. The potential for competition cautions come when more than 50 laps are completed without a caution. Only eight tires have been allotted for the 200-lap feature event.

Alabama 200 weekend kicks off Friday with practice for the Pro Late Models and a “Driver Appreciation Party” to follow at roughly 8 p.m.

Saturday is a day full of events as the Pro Late Models practice alongside local divisions. Prior to local division features, the Pro Late Models will qualify at 7 p.m. to set the grid for the following day’s race.

Sunday begins with an autograph session at 1 p.m. with opening ceremonies following shortly after. The Modifieds of Mayhem will run a 75-lap feature race with the 53rd Alabama 200 “Hunt for the Bear” to follow.

For more information or questions regarding the Alabama 200 visit www.montgomerymotorspeedway.com

Story by: Hannah Newhouse – Southeast Correspondent

Photo by: Speed51.com

