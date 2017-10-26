President of the Modifieds Making His Return at Seekonk

Air Force One may not be arriving at Seekonk Speedway (MA) on Saturday afternoon, but the President of the Modifieds will be.

For those that have seen the entry lists for the Tri-Track Open Modified Series Haunted Hundred and noticed Max Zachem’s name among the entries, you have noticed correctly. Zachem will make his return to the cockpit for the first time since early-September when health issues sidelined him for six weeks.

With the weekend closing in, Zachem is eager to go back on the attack and ride some momentum that the No. 16 Ceravalo family team has following their last race two weeks ago.

“I’ve finally turned the corner, to say in racing terms. I’m excited for it, looking forward to being back in the Ceravalo’s car. It was a lengthy hiatus but it’s good to be back behind the wheel,” Zachem told Speed51.com powered by JEGS. “They’re coming off a second-place finish with Eric Goodale at Thompson and I’ve been working hard with them getting the car ready to go.”

Last season, Zachem caught the attention of the Modified community, nearly winning on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour by nearly pulling off an upset win at Thompson and continuing the momentum through 2017. Back in the summer, Zachem teamed with the Ceravalo family, who like Zachem are from Southeast Connecticut, beginning with the Tri-Track SBM 125 at Star Speedway.

The chemistry between Zachem and the No. 16 team has been nearly instantaneous, and while Zachem has not started a Tri-Track event at Seekonk, he feels that they have as good a chance as any.

“I think we got a great shot, the Ceravalo’s have had a good car,” he stated. “Todd and Ricky, the whole group have been great to work with and we have a lot of fun. Every time we’ve gone out with it we’re one of the top ten cars. We just need to have all the right cards, you got to be at the poker table and be able to put your hand down and go for it. It’s just like the NASCAR Tour, you got to have the best everything, the best of every situation and hopefully it works in our favor.”

Zachem is just one of many drivers who has a chance to win Saturday, especially with the incentive of $6,000 on the line, with a possible $1,500 bounty bonus should a driver beat Matt Hirschman in a head to head contest.

“Nothing like getting a challenge right away getting back in the seat with a lot of quality drivers and I think whoever is in the 28-car field will have a shot to win and have a shot at the bounty. Matt’s going to be really good, it’s the best drivers in New England and the East Coast. It should be a great show for the fans.”

Fans who are unable to make the trip to Seekonk Speedway on Saturday can watch the live pay-per-view broadcast on Speed51.com for just $19.99. Click here to order today.

-By: Connor Sullivan, Speed51.com CT, MA, RI & Long Island Editor – Twitter: @Connor51CT

-Photo credit: Speed51.com / Rick Ibsen

