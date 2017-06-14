Preece Rebounds From Practice Setback to Win Thompson 125

Ryan Preece rebounded from a broken driveshaft suffered during practice to win the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Thompson 125 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (CT) Wednesday night.

Preece of Berlin, CT suffered the broken driveshaft just two laps into the day’s only practice session, but those watching the 125-lap race would have never noticed.

“We had something break in practice, so we only got about two laps,” Preece said in Victory Lane. “But I guess it worked out so we couldn’t mess with the car.”

Not only did Preece’s crew replace the broken driveshaft, but they also swapped out transmissions on the No. 6 ride prior to qualifying.

Preece proceeded to qualify in the fifth position and quickly made his way towards the front in the main event, inheriting the lead for the first time on lap 20 after NASCAR handed down a restart violation penalty to polesitter Donny Lia.

Preece maintained the lead until lap 60 when Chase Dowling made his way by on the inside.

On lap 82, while riding in the second position, the 2013 NWMT champion joined the rest of the leaders on pit road for fresh tires. A subpar pit stop resulted in Preece exiting pit road behind the majority of the cars who pitted. But the night wasn’t over there.

Throughout the next 25 laps, Preece picked off the field one by one before chasing down and passing Rowan Pennink on lap 108. From there, the rest of the field remained in his rear-view mirror as he pulled away for his 17th career NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour win.

“I’ve got to really thank that guy right there with the Hoosier hat on, Eddie Partridge,” Preece stated. “Eddie and Connie do so much for me. I’ll never forget that phone call I got from him to come drive for him. Last year when I was talking to him about coming back north, I said I needed a job and he gave me one. It takes a lot for someone to put you in a race car, but it takes even more for them to let you work on it. I’m really thankful for that.”

Pennink, who won the Icebreaker earlier this year at Thompson, held on in the closing laps to finish second in the historic Ole Blue No. 3 ride.

“I had a good lead out there and he ran me down. Pretty much when he (Preece) got to me, he went right by me,” Pennink said. “He had a really good car. We were just a little bit too tight at the end of the race there, but I couldn’t be more proud of this three team. They brought a brand-new car here and after winning with the other car they brought a different car, and they did an awesome job preparing this thing and giving me a chance to win this race tonight.”

Bobby Santos, defending NWMT champion Doug Coby and Riverhead, NY driver Eric Goodale completed the top five.

Brandon Paul

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

NWMT Thompson 125 Unofficial Results

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (CT) – June 14, 2017

Pos # Driver 1 6 Ryan Preece 2 3 Rowan Pennink 3 44 Bobby Santos 4 2 Doug Coby 5 58 Eric Goodale 6 00 Jon McKennedy 7 82 Ted Christopher 8 16 Timmy Solomito 9 24 Andrew Krause 10 20 Max Zachem 11 46 Woody Pitkat 12 89 Matt Swanson 13 77 Gary Putnam 14 51 Justin Bonsignore 15 64 Rob Summers 16 97 Bryan Dauzat 17 33 Wade Cole 18 39 Calvin Carrol 19 01 Melissa Fifield 20 36 Dave Sapienza 21 15 Chase Dowling 22 56 Craig Lutz 23 7 Donny Lia 24 78 Walt Sutcliffe, Jr. 25 48 Shawn Solomito 26 29 Brendon Bock 27 85 Todd Szegedy 28 11 Andy Seuss

