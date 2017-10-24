LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
Mods NWMT Oswego 6 Ryan Preece 2017

Preece Ready to Go Bounty Hunting for Hirschman at Seekonk

October 24, 2017 • Uncategorized

Tour-type Modified racers and fans in the Northeast have one last chance to get their fix this weekend before the harsh reality of winter sets in.  The inaugural Haunted Hundred for the Tri-Track Open Modified Series takes place this Saturday at Seekonk Speedway (MA) and Modified stars from throughout the region will be trick-or-treating for a big prize.

 

While the Haunted Hundred is a new event this season, it has already built up a hype comparable to its summertime Open Wheel Wednesday counterpart, attracting many big-time Modified drivers and teams.

 

Among those drivers is NASCAR XFINTY Series winner and former NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Ryan Preece.  The Berlin, CT driver is using the Haunted Hundred as a chance to get a leg up for the 2018 season, and like many other drivers he will be going bounty hunting Saturday.

 

300x250 Tri-Track Haunted Hundred PPV“We’re more or less using these late races as a kind of test session. I’m excited to see what we can learn and I’m looking to going for the bounty that they have up on Matt Hirschman,” Preece told Speed51.com powered by JEGS.

 

Hirschman swept the first three Tri-Track Open Modified Series races in 2017, already clinching the $5,000 championship back in August. Now, the Series has decided to up the stakes by offering a $1,500 bounty bonus to any driver who can win the race and beat Hirschman, provided Hirschman finishes on the lead lap. That bounty is in addition to the $6,000 winner’s check already on the line.

 

It is a challenge that Preece likes and is eager to accept.

 

“I think it’s good. I’d like to see more of that type of stuff,” Preece said.  “It brings more excitement than just to see who is going to win the race. It is going to play out to where, ‘Hey, is somebody going to beat Matt Hirschman?’ It’s a cool deal and it gives a little more incentive. That extra money always helps.”

 

Preece is also hoping to get a breakthrough win at Seekonk, a track where he has never won at, but is coming off a third-place run in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour back in August.

 

“Think it’s known that I’ve never really been great at Seekonk, it just doesn’t fit the style that I look for in a race car,” Preece admitted.  “So, I’ve been working on changing my style to get better at Seekonk. I’m still working on that, but if I can hit on it, it will help me on the Tour. Looking forward to the challenge.”

 

The entry list for the Haunted Hundred hit the 40-team mark on Tuesday, with Preece adding that the money and reputation of the Tri-Track Series is providing a big draw for this fresh event.

 

“A lot of people just want to support Jim Schaffer and the Tri-Track community.  They enjoy these open show races; they feel they have a shot at winning and that’s always a good deal.”

 

While Modified shows are normally run at night during the heat of the summer, this event will be an afternoon affair with classic New England fall weather expected. Preece expects no additional challenges, in fact he believes this schedule might make setup a bit easier.

 

“A race track is a race track; it doesn’t realistically know if it’s night or day, it only knows if it’s cooler. One thing is that we practice during the day so that’s one thing we won’t have to worry about.”

 

With the Haunted Hundred also streaming live on Speed51.com this Saturday, it will allow Modified fans from far and wide to watch all the action. Preece of course is confident that his fan base will be able to watch no matter where they are.

 

“It’s cool, people are always happy when they can watch a Modified race.”

 

Race fans unable to make it to Seekonk Speedway this Saturday can purchase their pay-per-view tickets to watch the race for $19.99.  Live video tickets can be purchased today by clicking here.

 

-By: Connor Sullivan, Speed51.com CT, MA, RI & Long Island Editor – Twitter: @Connor51CT

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com/MoJo Photos

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

«

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • October 26 - 28: The Dirt Track at Charlotte (NC) - World Short Track Championships

  • October 28: Havasu 95 Speedway (AZ) - Lucas Oil Modifieds - Season Finale

  • October 28: Kern County Raceway Park (CA) - SPEARS (SRL) Southwest Tour Series - Super Late Models

  • October 28: Seekonk Speedway (MA) - Haunted Hundred - Tri-Track Open Modified Series

  • November 1: Millbridge Speedway (NC) - Speed51 Battle at the Bridge - Outlaw Karts

Presenting Partner