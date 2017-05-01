LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
sizzler17 075 copy

Preece Holds Off Coby, Claims First Spring Sizzler Trophy

May 1, 2017 • App, Archives, Modifieds, Region - Northeast, Top Stories

STAFFORD, Conn. — Returning to the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour full-time this year, Ryan Preece was itching to get back into Victory Lane.

 

He accomplished that goal Sunday in the 46th running of the NAPA Spring Sizzler at Stafford Motor Speedway.

 

He took the lead from race leader Doug Coby with 13 laps to go and drove away with his first career Spring Sizzler victory behind the wheel of his No. 6 TS Haulers Chevrolet.

 

The win was his first since August of 2015 at Bristol Motor Speedway and his first of the newly unified Whelen Modified Tour. Preece, who previously had won 15 times on the Whelen Modified Tour and three times on the Whelen Southern Modified Tour, spent last year driving full-time on the NASCAR XFINITY Series and made just 10 starts between the two tours.

 

More importantly for Preece, his sixth victory at the Stafford half-mile came in the track’s prestigious spring race.

 

“This means more to me than my first tour win, it was so much hard work,” said an emotional Preece in the press box after the win. “My grandfather has won this race. There are just so many things that come to my head right now. I started racing a modified when I was 12 or 13 years old.”

 

Preece led 55 laps. Doug Coby, who set the track record en route to his sixth straight Coors Light Pole at the track Saturday, led a race-high 142. But a late caution helped set up Preece’s pass for the lead. While Coby snagged the lead back on the Lap 192 restart, Preece quickly powered back to the front.

 

Chase Dowling finished third. The 18-year-old won the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series 40-lap SK Modified division feature earlier in the day.

 

Eric Goodale led three laps and finished fourth, and Ted Christopher was fifth.

 

Rowan Pennink, Craig Lutz, Ron Silk, Justin Bonsignore and David Sapienza rounded out the top 10.

 

Pennink took the championhip points lead by one over Timmy Solomito. Bonsignore is third, 16 behind Pennink and leading a pack of six drivers — including Preece in fifth — separated by just eight points.

 

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour returns to the track at Langley Speedway in Hampton, Virginia, on May 13.

 

-NASCAR Home Tracks Press Release

-Photo Credit: Rick Ibsen

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • May 5: Caraway Speedway (NC) - PASS South - Super Late Models

  • May 6: Anderson Speedway (IN) - ARCA/CRA Super Series - Super Late Models

  • May 6: Hickory Motor Speedway (NC) - CARS Tour - Late Model Stocks & Super Late Models

  • May 7: Madison International Speedway (WI) - Joe Shear Classic 200 - ARCA Midwest Tour

Presenting Partner