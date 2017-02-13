Preece & Hirschman Among Modified Drivers Heading to Bronson

Ryan Preece of Berlin, Connecticut and Matt Hirschman of Northampton, Pennsylvania are currently two of the most successful and popular drivers competing in the Tour-type Modified ranks. This Saturday, February 18 the two young veterans will bring their talents to the high banks of Bronson Speedway (FL) for the Kickoff To Speedweeks 50 powered by Sunoco Race Fuels.

Preece will come to the $2,400-to-win Bronson event as the defending race winner with his TS Haulers team who have mapped out an energetic 40-race schedule for 2017. Preece only ran a handful of races in the Eddie Partridge owned entry while running the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the JD Motorsports team in 2016. Recently Preece, the 2013 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion and 15-time winner, declared a return to his racing roots with the ambitious slate he and the TS Haulers team hope to run foregoing a return to the Xfinity Series.

Last fall, Matt Hirschman known in racing circle as “Big Money Matt” for his ability to choose and win the bigger paying races in asphalt Tour Type Modified ranks, joined his famed father Tony as a four-time winner of the prestigious Race of Champions at the Oswego Speedway. He also drove to victory in the season-ending Turkey Derby at Wall Stadium on the Jersey Shore to conclude another successful season of winning big paying races. Matt will enter the PeeDee Motorsports machine at Bronson.

On Sunday morning, 2016 New York State NASCAR Whelen All American Series champion Jimmy Zacharias of Candor, New York also confirmed he’ll be at Bronson Speedway this Saturday. Zacharias will steer the Midstate Basement Authorities/NAPA Auto Parts of Candor machine.

Also readying for the Kickoff To Speedweeks 50 powered by Sunoco Race Fuels are former Riverhead Raceway champion JR Bertuccio of Centereach, New York who will pilot his Gershow Motorsports Chevy. Bertuccio was fifth in the 2016 edition of the race. Christopher Young of Calverton, New York will make his first start in the race wheeling the Bill Mitchell Racing/Ace’s Landscaping Chevy.

Jeremy Gerstner of Wesley, Fl. will compete with his the Q Auto & Injury Attorneys entry. Gerstner’s racing resume includes Open Wheel Modified championships in 2003 & 2004 at Ocala Speedway as well as a 2010 Open Wheel Modified title at Citrus County Speedway. Gerstner was runner-up to Preece last year and Sunday he announced he’ll field a second car for veteran Shawn Balluzzo of Hampton, Virginia. Balluzzo is a four-time Langley Speedway (VA) Modified champion with his car backed by his own firm Shawn Balluzzo’s Signs & Graphics as well Q Auto & Injury Attorneys.

Adding further racing excitement to the Saturday night portion of the Kickoff to Speedweeks powered by Sunoco Race Fuels weekend at Bronson Speedway are the Southern Pro Am Truck Series (SPATS), Daytona Antique Auto Racing Association, Pure Stocks, Strictly Stocks and Pro Challenge classes.

On Friday afternoon Bronson Speedway promoter Ann Young and her staff at Bronson Speedway will be hosting a Test & Tune for all divisions with just a $10 pit fee per team member charged. Pits will open for the practice at 12 noon with cars taking to the high banks at 2:00 pm.

Bronson Speedway is located at 9956 NE State Road 24 in Archer, Florida, 32618 and can be reached by dialing 352-486-4998.

-Bronson Speedway Press Release. Photo credit: Daryl Canfield/Speed51.com

