Postponed: K&N East to Race Monday at Langley

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Expected persistent rain has prompted NASCAR and track officials to move Saturday’s Visit Hampton Virginia 150 at Virginia’s Langley Speedway.

The NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race will now be held Monday, Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. ET with NASCAR Whelen All-American Series divisions set to begin at 4 p.m.

NASCAR Next drivers Harrison Burton and Todd Gilliland will enter the race separated by only four points in the championship standings.

The Visit Hampton Virginia 150 is the 12th of 14 races on the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East schedule and will air on NBCSN Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. ET.

-NASCAR Home Tracks Press Release

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

Related Posts

« Eckes Files His Entry to Defend Snowball Derby Crown ACT Labor Day Classic at Thunder Road Postponed to Monday »