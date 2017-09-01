LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
langley

Postponed: K&N East to Race Monday at Langley

September 1, 2017 • App, Archives, Other Cars, Region - Southeast, Ticker

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Expected persistent rain has prompted NASCAR and track officials to move Saturday’s Visit Hampton Virginia 150 at Virginia’s Langley Speedway.

 

The NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race will now be held Monday, Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. ET with NASCAR Whelen All-American Series divisions set to begin at 4 p.m.

 

NASCAR Next drivers Harrison Burton and Todd Gilliland will enter the race separated by only four points in the championship standings.

 

The Visit Hampton Virginia 150 is the 12th of 14 races on the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East schedule and will air on NBCSN Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. ET.

 

-NASCAR Home Tracks Press Release

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • September 2: Cordele Speedway (GA) - Southern Super Series

  • September 2: Dells Raceway Park (WI) - ARCA Midwest Tour

  • September 2: Rocky Mountain Raceways (UT) - SRL & Northwest Super Late Model Series

  • September 3: Thunder Road (VT) - Labor Day Classic - American-Canadian Tour

  • September 3-4: Winchester Speedway (IN) - World Stock Car Festival

Presenting Partner