Pollard Has His Sights Set on Winter Showdown Hat Trick

If you’re wondering where Victory Lane is at Kern County Raceway, just ask Bubba Pollard. The Senoia, GA driver inked his name on the trophy for the last two Winter Showdown races and goes for his third straight this weekend. However, with big names on the entry list and a hefty payday up for grabs, the veteran driver knows netting the hat trick won’t be easy.

“Winning the Winter Showdown three years in a row will be a challenge,” Pollard said. “It’s difficult to win the big races once, let alone three straight times, but we are definitely going to try. It’s a long race with a lot of big names, but to win it again would be pretty special.”

Pollard has seen highs and lows over the past three months with his new Senneker Performance car. He’s won three of five races in his new No. 26 machine, but struggled in the bigger events, including the Snowball Derby and a 15th-place finish earlier this month at SpeedFest.

“This is the first time we are going there with our new car,” Pollard explained. “We’ve had a lot of success with that car, but also struggled with it a few times. We definitely struggled with it last weekend at SpeedFest. Hopefully we can get it dialed in fast and stay competitive all weekend.”

While Pollard has flexed his muscles the past two years in Bakersfield, a new format will challenge the 29 year-old driver as well as other competitors. The addition of controlled cautions and racing under the lights brings added excitement to an already big event.

“I’m looking forward to a few of the changes they made this year,” Pollard stated. “The controlled cautions could throw some strategy into the race and it will also be cool to race there at night, under the lights, for a big pay day.”

Race fans can watch Pollard race for the $30,000 check on Saturday, February 11 by purchasing the Speed51.com pay-per-view broadcast here.

Related Posts

« The 51’s: Majeski Named 2016 Short Track Driver of the Year