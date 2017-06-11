Pollard Gets Last Laugh in Border Wars 250 at Anderson

Drivers from the Southern Super Series presented by Sunoco showed up in full force for the series’ inaugural visit to Anderson Motor Speedway in Williamston, South Carolina on Saturday night as they shared the spotlight with the CARS Tour for the dual-sanctioned Border Wars 250.

SSS regulars dominated the night, grabbing eight out of the top 10 finishing spots with Senoia, Georgia’s Bubba Pollard getting the last laugh and rolling his car into victory lane following 125 laps of Super Late Model racing.

“It was fun. At the start of the race we got hung up on the outside and got freight-trained. We finally got in line around eighth.” Pollard said after the event. “When you’ve got a good race car and a fast race car it’s hard to be patient. A lot of the tracks we run are bigger and there’s more room. This place is so tight that you have be aggressive.”

It was ultimately a perfectly timed “pick” in lapped traffic that gave Pollard the inside lane to pass early race leader Casey Roderick.

While Pollard dominated both afternoon practice sessions, a lot of attention was being paid toward Casey Roderick, who was the winner when the series ran along with the ARCA/CRA Super Series at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville back in April. Roderick, elected not to bring his race-winning No. 7 Super Late Model to South Carolina, but rather his Ronnie Sanders owned Pro Late Model, which has already netted him close to a half dozen wins in that division in the first half of the year.

“It’s a bullring. It’s a worn out surface. To try and hook these Supers up is hard. I felt like the Pro car would be really good (getting up off the corners) and it was. We just didn’t have the chassis right getting into the corners.” Roderick said. “Those guys were just better. They had better grip all the way through the corners at the end there.”

Roderick would fall to third at the checkered flag to round out the podium.

Defending Snowball Derby winner Christian Eckes got by Roderick late to take home runner-up honors after keeping his No. 15 car in contention within the top five throughout the 125-lap affair. The 16-year-old racer was pleased with the result after only making a few appearances with the series in 2017.

“That was a lot of fun racing Bubba (Pollard). Congrats to him and to Casey on a good run as well. We haven’t had a lot of good luck lately so to come home with a good finish is great.”

Next up for the Southern Super Series will be the “Rumble by the River” at Montgomery Motor Speedway on July 1, a race that can be seen by those out of the area on a live pay-per-view video stream on Speed51.com.

-Southern Super Series Press Release. Photo credit: Speed51.com

Border Wars 250 Unofficial Results

Anderson Motor Speedway (SC) – June 10, 2017

Pos # Driver 1 26P Bubba Pollard 2 15 Christian Eckes 3 18 Casey Roderick 4 88 Garrett Jones 5 4P Kyle Plott 6 54 Matt Craig 7 98 Paul Kelley 8 14 Conner Okrzesik 9 83 Scotty Ellis 10 26S Chandler Smith 11 43 David Calabrese 12 51N Stephen Nasse 13 81 Derek Scott Jr 14 6 Brandon Setzer 15 34 Nolan Pope 16 16 Lucas Jones 17 11 Jordan McCallum 18 15H Roy Hayes 19 71 Jimmy Doyle 20 4M Kyle McCallum 21 10 RS Senter 22 28 Jared Irvan 23 37D Dan Speeney 24 16M Chad McCumbee DNS 99L Raphael Lessard DNS 99 John Gustafson

