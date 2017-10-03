Pollard Eyeing Another Bucket List Win at Oktoberfest

Like many Super Late Model racers throughout the country, Bubba Pollard has a bucket list of races he wants to win. Included in that list is the annual Oktoberfest event held at LaCrosse Speedway in Wisconsin. This weekend, Pollard will head to the Badger State and attempt to cross an Oktoberfest win off of his list.

“Oktoberfest has just always been one of those races that’s been on the bucket list and we have been pretty good at crossing a lot of those off of the list this season,” Pollard told Speed51.com powered by JEGS.

Oktoberfest is one of the biggest races in the Midwest all season and serves as a final hoorah for the season. The annual event consists of four nights of racing starting on Thursday night and going into Sunday evening.

With another prestigious race, the Winchester 400, taking place in Indiana, the decision to race at Oktoberfest wasn’t an easy one.

“I really enjoyed racing with the ARCA Midwest guys and I really like going to new places and racing against the best,” Pollard stated. “I feel like the Midwest holds some of the most competitive drivers. Gregg (McKarns) does a great job of keeping short track racing alive so I want to support him and the series when I can.”

While the racing is very promising, the crowd and the overall experience of Oktoberfest is the thing that keeps teams and fans coming back year after year. With 35 drivers currently pre-entered, the Super Late Model racing is sure to be a show.

“There really is nothing better than being able to race four nights in a row. And if the racing didn’t draw us in, I hear that the party there is pretty good as well,” Pollard said with a laugh.

Pollard is coming off of his run this past weekend at The Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville (TN) where he returned to defend his All American 400 title. Unfortunately, the cards didn’t fall like the Georgia driver would have liked as he rallied to a seventh-place finish after being a top-10 contender all day.

Pollard was frustrated with their run at Nashville but isn’t too worried about moving forward knowing that his team has hit on something this season.

“We have had a strong car and a strong team all season and I don’t think that our run here (Nashville) was a good showing of that. I would hope that we can get it back together and go into the rest the season and get more big wins.”

With 400 laps now in his rear-view mirror, Pollard now shifts his focus to four consecutive nights of racing which could be equally as physically demanding.

For fans who can’t join the Oktoberfest party in Wisconsin can keep up with all the action as all four nights of racing will be streamed live on Speed51.com’s pay-per-view stream. Each night can be purchased individually or all four nights for $89.99. Tickets for those pay-per-view stream can be purchased here.

Story by: Hannah Newhouse – Southeast Correspondent – Twitter: @hannahnewhouse

Photo by:Bruce Nuttleman

