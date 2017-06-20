Points Battles Heat Up as Racing Returns to Southern National

LUCAMA, NC – Points battles are heating up at Southern National Motorsports Park as the first half of the 2017 regular season comes to a close on Saturday, June 24th.

Mason Diaz continues to dominate in the Late Model Stock Car division with four wins this season. Diaz has a 17-point lead over Chris Chapman and Rusty Daniels who are tied for second. Chapman has yet to score a victory in 2017, but has scored a pair of second place finishes as well as a third-place finish. Daniels has a best finish of third, three times this season. Jonathan Findley sits 19 points back in fourth and Paul Williamson sits in fifth.

The Charger division is playing host to a three-way battle for the championship. Jeremy Bohne leads by one point over Brian Obiedzenski and Jonathan Kornegay, who are tied for second. Bohne has one win on the season and Obiedzenski has one win on the season while Kornegay has consistently clicked off top-five finishes to remain in contention. Michael O’Brien sits six points back in fourth and Wayne Goss sits 10 points back in fifth.

Ronnie “Buckshot” Jones finds himself atop the championship standings in the Mini Stock division by virtue of his win back on March 26th. However, he holds a slim six point advantage over the consistent PJ Flowers while Thomas Brander lurks in third, seven points back. Joseph Pittman, the division’s most recent winner, sits in fourth 21 points back while Duane Walker finds himself 28 points back in fifth.

The Legends division has come down to the Chris and Chris show. Chris Floars, who has scored two wins so far this season, has a three point lead over defending champion Chris Stancil. Meanwhile, Ethan Johnson leads the Bandolero division by seven points over Josh Speas by virtue of his three wins. Cameron Murray is third, 11 points back, while Jacob O’Neal and Jacob Bradley round out the top-five.

The points battles are set to intensify on Saturday night in the School’s Out 225 which will feature twin 40 lap races for the Late Model Stock Car division. The Charger division will contend for 35 laps, meanwhile Mini Stocks will race for 25 laps, Legends for 25 laps and Bandoleros for 15 laps. The School’s Out 225 will also feature racing for the all new, free to compete Any Car class.

For more information about Southern National Motorsports Park, check out SNMP’s website at www.snmpark.com, “like” Southern National Motorsports Park on Facebook or “follow” @SNM_Park on Twitter.

Southern National Motorsports Park Press Release. Photo Credit: Andy Marquis/SNMP

Related Posts

« The Stars Come Out for The Big Show 9 Fast Facts: Redbud 400 at Anderson Speedway (IN) »