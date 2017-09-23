Pitkat Shines in Darkness-Shortened ACT Invitational at NHMS
New Hampshire Motor Speedway doesn’t have lights at the facility except in a few locations. One of those locations is victory lane where the few spot lights shone bright on Woody Pitkat at the end of the 50-lap ACT Tour Invitational which was called after just 18 laps due to darkness.
A very emotional Pitkat ran two races on Saturday, the ACT race and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race, and said he wanted to win at least one of those races for his good friend Ted Christopher who lost his life in a plane crash one week ago.
“I wanted to win for Teddy today,” he added. “I was here in honor of Teddy. I really wanted to win this race. With the darkness coming down, I honestly think Teddy was looking down on me saying ‘I’m going to help you out.’ Ted was on my side and here we are in victory lane.”
It was a family affair for Pitkat in victory lane. He was able to have his two children and his wife, Erica with him. When he won the Valenti Modified Racing Series event at New Hampshire in July, his family was unable to be there with him.
“I wanted to win for my son and daughter. I won here in July and my wife couldn’t get up here. Then two weeks later Bobby (Santos, Pitkat’s brother-in-law) wins and I look and see my son in victory lane with Bobby,” said Pitkat with a laugh.
Saturday’s race ended early due to darkness after a rash of cautions in the race’s 18 completed laps. New Hampshire Motor Speedway does not have lights.
Jimmy Hebert finished second to Pitkat. Kyle Welch, Joel Monahan and Aaron Fellows completed the top five.
ACT Invitational
New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, New Hampshire
Unofficial Results
|Pos
|#
|Driver
|1
|07MA
|Woody Pitkat
|2
|58VT
|Jimmy Hebert
|3
|9NH
|Kyle Welch
|4
|03MA
|Joel Monahan
|5
|29NH
|Aaron Fellows
|6
|11NY
|Josh Masterson
|7
|17MA
|Eddie MacDonald
|8
|26NH
|Bucky Demers
|9
|97MA
|Adam Gray
|10
|55MA
|Tom Carey, Jr.
|11
|98RI
|Ray Parent
|12
|5CT
|Dillon Moltz
|13
|91QC
|Patrick Laperle
|14
|19QC
|Dany Trepanier
|15
|5MA
|Tom Carey III
|16
|30NH
|Rich Dubeau
|17
|26VT
|Seth Bridge
|18
|32NH
|Jeff Marshall
|19
|5QC
|Patrick Cliché
|20
|4VT
|Chris Riendeau
|21
|9QC
|Mathieu Kingsbury
|22
|48QC
|Michael Lavoie
|23
|2VT
|Stephen Donahue
|24
|28NH
|Scott MacMichael
|25
|28ME
|Rowland Robinson, Jr.
|26
|3VT
|Ricky Roberts
|27
|49NH
|Matt Anderson
|28
|93CT
|Ray Christian III
|29
|29ME
|Allen Fellows
|30
|77MA
|Jimmy Linardy
|31
|64NH
|James Capps
|32
|82MA
|Mark Hudson
|33
|54VT
|Mike Ziter
|34
|31ME
|John Donahue
|35
|3MA
|Brian Tagg
|36
|41QC
|Jonathan Bouvrette
|37
|38QC
|Gaetan Gaudreault
|38
|0NH
|Andy Seuss
|39
|21QC
|Jean-Francois Dery
|40
|22RI
|Mark Jenison
-By Rob Blount, Speed51.com Southeast Editor, and John Haverlin, Speed51.com Northeast Correspondent
-Photo Credit: Speed51.com