Pitkat Shines in Darkness-Shortened ACT Invitational at NHMS

New Hampshire Motor Speedway doesn’t have lights at the facility except in a few locations. One of those locations is victory lane where the few spot lights shone bright on Woody Pitkat at the end of the 50-lap ACT Tour Invitational which was called after just 18 laps due to darkness.

A very emotional Pitkat ran two races on Saturday, the ACT race and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race, and said he wanted to win at least one of those races for his good friend Ted Christopher who lost his life in a plane crash one week ago.

“I wanted to win for Teddy today,” he added. “I was here in honor of Teddy. I really wanted to win this race. With the darkness coming down, I honestly think Teddy was looking down on me saying ‘I’m going to help you out.’ Ted was on my side and here we are in victory lane.”

It was a family affair for Pitkat in victory lane. He was able to have his two children and his wife, Erica with him. When he won the Valenti Modified Racing Series event at New Hampshire in July, his family was unable to be there with him.

“I wanted to win for my son and daughter. I won here in July and my wife couldn’t get up here. Then two weeks later Bobby (Santos, Pitkat’s brother-in-law) wins and I look and see my son in victory lane with Bobby,” said Pitkat with a laugh.

Saturday’s race ended early due to darkness after a rash of cautions in the race’s 18 completed laps. New Hampshire Motor Speedway does not have lights.

Jimmy Hebert finished second to Pitkat. Kyle Welch, Joel Monahan and Aaron Fellows completed the top five.

ACT Invitational

New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, New Hampshire

Unofficial Results

Pos # Driver 1 07MA Woody Pitkat 2 58VT Jimmy Hebert 3 9NH Kyle Welch 4 03MA Joel Monahan 5 29NH Aaron Fellows 6 11NY Josh Masterson 7 17MA Eddie MacDonald 8 26NH Bucky Demers 9 97MA Adam Gray 10 55MA Tom Carey, Jr. 11 98RI Ray Parent 12 5CT Dillon Moltz 13 91QC Patrick Laperle 14 19QC Dany Trepanier 15 5MA Tom Carey III 16 30NH Rich Dubeau 17 26VT Seth Bridge 18 32NH Jeff Marshall 19 5QC Patrick Cliché 20 4VT Chris Riendeau 21 9QC Mathieu Kingsbury 22 48QC Michael Lavoie 23 2VT Stephen Donahue 24 28NH Scott MacMichael 25 28ME Rowland Robinson, Jr. 26 3VT Ricky Roberts 27 49NH Matt Anderson 28 93CT Ray Christian III 29 29ME Allen Fellows 30 77MA Jimmy Linardy 31 64NH James Capps 32 82MA Mark Hudson 33 54VT Mike Ziter 34 31ME John Donahue 35 3MA Brian Tagg 36 41QC Jonathan Bouvrette 37 38QC Gaetan Gaudreault 38 0NH Andy Seuss 39 21QC Jean-Francois Dery 40 22RI Mark Jenison

