LM - ACT - NHMS - Woody Pitkat - Family - VL - 9-23-17

Pitkat Shines in Darkness-Shortened ACT Invitational at NHMS

September 23, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Northeast, Ticker

New Hampshire Motor Speedway doesn’t have lights at the facility except in a few locations. One of those locations is victory lane where the few spot lights shone bright on Woody Pitkat at the end of the 50-lap ACT Tour Invitational which was called after just 18 laps due to darkness.

 

A very emotional Pitkat ran two races on Saturday, the ACT race and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race, and said he wanted to win at least one of those races for his good friend Ted Christopher who lost his life in a plane crash one week ago.

 

"I wanted to win for Teddy today," he added. "I was here in honor of Teddy. I really wanted to win this race. With the darkness coming down, I honestly think Teddy was looking down on me saying 'I'm going to help you out.' Ted was on my side and here we are in victory lane."

 

It was a family affair for Pitkat in victory lane. He was able to have his two children and his wife, Erica with him. When he won the Valenti Modified Racing Series event at New Hampshire in July, his family was unable to be there with him.

 

“I wanted to win for my son and daughter. I won here in July and my wife couldn’t get up here. Then two weeks later Bobby (Santos, Pitkat’s brother-in-law) wins and I look and see my son in victory lane with Bobby,” said Pitkat with a laugh.

 

Saturday’s race ended early due to darkness after a rash of cautions in the race’s 18 completed laps. New Hampshire Motor Speedway does not have lights.

 

Jimmy Hebert finished second to Pitkat. Kyle Welch, Joel Monahan and Aaron Fellows completed the top five.

 

For an on-demand replay of Saturday’s Trackside Now coverage presented by Five Star Race Car Bodies and Spafco Race Cars and Parts, click here.

 

Speed51.com will have more from Saturday’s ACT Tour Invitational, including video highlights, still to come on the Speed51 Video Network.

 

ACT Invitational 

New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, New Hampshire

Unofficial Results

Pos # Driver
1 07MA Woody Pitkat
2 58VT Jimmy Hebert
3 9NH Kyle Welch
4 03MA Joel Monahan
5 29NH Aaron Fellows
6 11NY Josh Masterson
7 17MA Eddie MacDonald
8 26NH Bucky Demers
9 97MA Adam Gray
10 55MA Tom Carey, Jr.
11 98RI Ray Parent
12 5CT Dillon Moltz
13 91QC Patrick Laperle
14 19QC Dany Trepanier
15 5MA Tom Carey III
16 30NH Rich Dubeau
17 26VT Seth Bridge
18 32NH Jeff Marshall
19 5QC Patrick Cliché
20 4VT Chris Riendeau
21 9QC Mathieu Kingsbury
22 48QC Michael Lavoie
23 2VT Stephen Donahue
24 28NH Scott MacMichael
25 28ME Rowland Robinson, Jr.
26 3VT Ricky Roberts
27 49NH Matt Anderson
28 93CT Ray Christian III
29 29ME Allen Fellows
30 77MA Jimmy Linardy
31 64NH James Capps
32 82MA Mark Hudson
33 54VT Mike Ziter
34 31ME John Donahue
35 3MA Brian Tagg
36 41QC Jonathan Bouvrette
37 38QC Gaetan Gaudreault
38 0NH Andy Seuss
39 21QC Jean-Francois Dery
40 22RI Mark Jenison

 

-By Rob Blount, Speed51.com Southeast Editor, and John Haverlin, Speed51.com Northeast Correspondent

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

