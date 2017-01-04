Behind every great driver is a great team. The crew members that put in countless hours at the shop and at the track sometimes do not receive the recognition deserved for a job well done. The combination of a great driver and a great crew is the recipe for making great things happen on the track.

That’s why the team at PitBoxes.com, who specialize in fabricating a high quality line of standard and custom pit boxes, is proud to honor a monthly “Pit Crew of the Month” from the short track ranks of America on Speed51.com. Each month, an esteemed panel of short track industry insiders voted on which pit crew helped lead their driver to success on the track. At the end of the 2016 season, the pit crew that received the most votes throughout the season will be the “PitBoxes.com Pit Crew of the Year” and will be awarded a $1,000 product certificate to PitBoxes.com. For more on PitBoxes.com visit their website today.

Now, the votes have been counted and the Pit Crew of the Year has been determined.

Mike Looney & Billy Martin Racing

Martinsville 300 Winner

After taking a crew of just six to Martinsville Speedway for the Valley Star Credit Union 300 and beating the big teams for the grandfather clock, Billy Martin and Mike Looney’s race team has been named the 2016 PitBoxes.com Pit Crew of the Year. Looney and the team will be awarded a $1,000 product certificate to PitBoxes.com.

Mike Looney and Billy Martin entered the Valley Star Credit Union 300, the biggest Late Model Stock Car race of the year, as relatively unknowns. The grassroots racers normally show up to the race track with their No. 87 on an open trailer. While they used an enclosed trailer for Martinsville, the small team went to Martinsville and beat the big boys to claim the $25,000 check.

Looney and Martin also picked up a few victories at Virginia’s Motor Mile Speedway in 2016 as well.

Martin, 69, and Looney were true underdogs and their win at Martinsville was a Cinderella story for the ages. It reminded fans and racers alike that with hard work, preparation and a little bit of luck, anything is possible.

For their hard work, preparation and ability to defy all odds, the Billy Martin Racing No. 87 team is the 2016 PitBoxes.com Pit Crew of the Year on Speed51.com.

To learn more about PitBoxes.com, visit their website here.

Billy Martin Racing Team Crew Members

Billy Martin – Team Owner

Preston McGhee – Crew Chief

Blake Radar – Spotter

Jonathan Looney – Crew Member

Mark Weaver – Crew Member

Matt Peters – Crew Member

Mike Looney – Driver

Pit Crew of the Month Recipients

January – Jeff Burton Autosports/Harrison Burton

February – NTS Motorsports/Parker Stephens

March – Richard Moody Racing/Ben & Mike Rowe

April – Martin McClure Racing/Chad Finchum

May – Jett Motorsports/Jeff Choquette

June – Jay Jay Day

July – Joey Pole Racing/Joey Polewarczyk, Jr.

August – Matt Sheppard

September – Ronnie Sanders Racing/Casey Roderick

October – Billy Martin Racing/Mike Looney

December – Graham Motorsports/Casey Roderick

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com photo

Related Posts

« Fast Facts: Red Eye 100 & Donatti Memorial at New Smyrna New ‘Islip 300’ Among Additions to 2017 Riverhead Schedule »