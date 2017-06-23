LOG IN
Dirt Mods SDS 7 Maresca Flip Outlaw 2017

Photo Gallery: Super DIRTcar Series at Outlaw (NY)

June 23, 2017 • App, Archives, Dirt Modifieds, Region - Northeast, Top Stories

The Big-Block Modifieds from the Super DIRTcar Series invaded Outlaw Speedway (NY) Tuesday night for the first time since 1990 when the track was known as Black Rock Speedway.

 

As they are accustomed to, the Big Blocks put on a show for the fans in attendance.  Speed51.com’s photographers from MoJo Photos were in attendance throughout the event to capture all of the exciting action.

 

Photos from the night can now be seen in two different galleries on the Speed51.com Five Star Race Car Bodies Facebook feed.

 

CLICK HERE TO VIEW GALLERY #1

CLICK HERE TO VIEW GALLERY #2

