Photo Gallery: Super DIRT Week XLVI at Oswego (NY)

Whether it was back in the old days on the “Moody Mile” in Syracuse or nowadays at the “Steel Palace” in Oswego, there’s a reason why Super DIRT Week is called “Racing’s Biggest Party”, it is day after day of good hard Dirt Modified racing. And this year was much the same, in it’s second running at Oswego Speedway, Northeast Dirt fans witnessed some of the best racing in the event’s history, and Speed51 was there.

Over the course of four days you the race fans were treated to some of the best images from Oswego through the photo lenses of MoJo Photos, who was on hand for practice, time trials, and a whole batch of racing.

All these photos are now available for viewing on the Speed51 Five Star Race Car Bodies Facebook page in the links below.

-Text by 51 Staff

