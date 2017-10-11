LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
sdw 2017

Photo Gallery: Super DIRT Week XLVI at Oswego (NY)

October 11, 2017 • App, Archives, Dirt Modifieds, Region - Canada, Region - Northeast, Top Stories

Whether it was back in the old days on the “Moody Mile” in Syracuse or nowadays at the “Steel Palace” in Oswego, there’s a reason why Super DIRT Week is called “Racing’s Biggest Party”, it is day after day of good hard Dirt Modified racing. And this year was much the same, in it’s second running at Oswego Speedway, Northeast Dirt fans witnessed some of the best racing in the event’s history, and Speed51 was there.

 

Over the course of four days you the race fans were treated to some of the best images from Oswego through the photo lenses of MoJo Photos, who was on hand for practice, time trials, and a whole batch of racing.

 

All these photos are now available for viewing on the Speed51 Five Star Race Car Bodies Facebook page in the links below.

 

Thursday Gallery #1

Thursday Gallery #2

Thursday Gallery #3

Thursday Gallery #4

Friday Gallery #1

Friday Gallery #2

Friday Gallery #3

Friday Gallery #4

Saturday Gallery #1

Saturday Gallery #2

Sunday Gallery #1

Sunday Gallery #2

Sunday Gallery #3

-Text by 51 Staff

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

«

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • October 13-15: Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (CT) - Sunoco World Series

  • October 14: New Smyrna Speedway (FL) - Hart to Heart Breast Cancer Foundation 100

  • October 14: Oxford Plains Speedway (ME) - PASS North Season Finale

  • October 14: South Boston Speedway (VA) - CARS Tour Season Finale

  • October 15: Wyoming County Int'l Speedway (NY) - American Racer 100 - Tour-type Modifieds

Presenting Partner