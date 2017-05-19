LOG IN
CRA Street Stocks Group Bristol

Photo Gallery: Opening Round of Practice at Bristol

May 19, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - National, Region - Southeast, Short Track US Nationals, Top Stories

The inaugural Short Track U.S. Nationals kicked off on Friday morning with the opening round of practice for all divisions competing at Bristol Motor Speedway (TN).

 

Speed51.com's talented group of photographers from MoJo Photos were on hand to capture all of the action.

 

Race fans can find a full photo gallery from the opening round of practice on the Speed51.com Five Star Race Car Bodies Facebook feed.

 

Speed51.com is also on hand all week long with Trackside Now coverage and live pay-per-view broadcasts of both Saturday and Sunday’s racing action. Click here to purchase video tickets at an early bird discount today.

 

CLICK HERE TO VIEW GALLERY

