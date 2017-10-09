LOG IN
Oktoberfest Grid 2017

Photo Gallery: Oktoberfest 2017 at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway (WI)

October 9, 2017

The saying in Wisconsin is “Fest is Best.” Oktoberfest at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway in Wisconsin is one of the biggest short track racing events of the year with multiple divisions of racing taking place at the Fairgrounds across multiple days. Thousands of fans, campers and racers come out to the event, and they all believe that Fest is Best.

 

Our photographer, Bruce Nuttleman, also believes that Fest is Best, and he wanted to show the world why people feel that way through his camera lens.

 

Fans can head to our Five Star Race Car Bodies Facebook page to see a full photo gallery of Oktoberfest Weekend at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway.

 

Click Here to View Sunday Gallery

Click Here to View Saturday Gallery

Click Here to View Friday Gallery

 

-Text by Speed51 Staff

