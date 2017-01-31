Photo Gallery: CRA SpeedFest 2017 at Crisp Motorsports Park

This past weekend a number of the best Late Model racers in the country set their navigation systems for Cordele, Georgia and Crisp Motorsports Park for the first major clash of 2017, CRA SpeedFest. After 325 laps of combined action on the day, Casey Roderick took home the checkers in the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour and Harrison Burton scored one of the biggest wins of his career in the ARCA/CRA Super Series.

If you are looking for some of the top images of the weekend, look no further than the Speed51 Five Star Ultraglass Facebook Feed for a selection of shots from 51’s talented photographer Heath Lawson.

The gallery includes Friday testing, Saturday practice and qualifying, as well as Sunday’s big feature events.

