LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
PLM Three Wide JEGS Tour SpeedFest 2017

Photo Gallery: CRA SpeedFest 2017 at Crisp Motorsports Park

January 31, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Southeast, Top Stories

This past weekend a number of the best Late Model racers in the country set their navigation systems for Cordele, Georgia and Crisp Motorsports Park for the first major clash of 2017, CRA SpeedFest. After 325 laps of combined action on the day, Casey Roderick took home the checkers in the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour and Harrison Burton scored one of the biggest wins of his career in the ARCA/CRA Super Series.

 

If you are looking for some of the top images of the weekend, look no further than the Speed51 Five Star Ultraglass Facebook Feed for a selection of shots from 51’s talented photographer Heath Lawson.

 

The gallery includes Friday testing, Saturday practice and qualifying, as well as Sunday’s big feature events.

 

Click here for Friday photos

Click here for Saturday photos

Click here for Sunday photos

 

-Text by 51 Staff

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • February 4: Tucson Speedway (AZ) - Chilly Willy 150 - Super Late Models

  • February 4: Dillon Motor Speedway (SC) - PASS Winter Meltdown - Super Late Models

  • February 9-11: Kern County Raceway Park (CA) - 3rd Annual Winter Showdown - Super Late Models

  • February 11: New Smyrna Speedway (FL) - Orange Blossom 100 - Super Late Models

Presenting Partner