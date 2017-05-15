Photo Gallery: Brewerton Speedway (NY) Opening Night

Brewerton Speedway roared back to life this past Friday night for another full season of racing at “The Demon.” All divisions were in action including the Big-Block Modifieds and Speed51.com has all the best images on our Five Star Race Car Bodies Facebook feed.

Our friends at MoJo Photos were on hand at Brewerton to capture all the action throughout the night, including the Big-Blocks with the feature going to Larry Wight after a spirited battle with teammate Pat Ward.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL PHOTO GALLERY

-Text by 51 Staff

-Photo Credit: MoJo Photos/Speed51.com

Related Posts

« VIDEO: RoC Mods Honor Richie Evans at Oswego Speedway (NY) ‘Joey Pole’ Returning to Honor Tom Curley at Devil’s Bowl »