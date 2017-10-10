Photo Gallery: 46th Annual Winchester 400 Weekend

It’s a weekend that features 400 of the fastest, most on the edge laps in Super Late Model racing. While Sunday featured the ARCA/CRA Super Series in the 46th edition of the Winchester 400 at Winchester Speedway (IN), it is also the finale of what is a great weekend of short track racing at the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile”.

Throughout the weekend, Speed51.com’s photographers were snapping away capturing image after incredible image from the legendary high-banks to the cockpit. Not only were the Super Late Models on display, but so were the Modifieds, CRA Street Stocks, and CRA Late Model Sportsman, all of which also took on this historic venue.

Now you can see the top images of Winchester 400 weekend on the Speed51 Five Star Race Car Bodies Facebook page.

-Text by Speed51 Staff

