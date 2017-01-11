LOG IN
dirt-midgets-chili-bowl-flip-2017

Photo Gallery: 31st Annual Chili Bowl Nationals – Tuesday

January 11, 2017 • App, Archives, Dirt Cars, Region - Midwest, Region - National, Top Stories

After months of waiting, the first of five days of racing rolled off for the 31st Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma Tuesday night. It was the first of four preliminary nights of racing that will help to set the many feature lineups that will run all day Saturday.

 

When it was all said and done, Tyler Courtney was the big winner on the night, while Larry Wight and Alex Bright also locked into the 55-Lap A-Main on Saturday night. Earlier in the night, Kyle Larson took home $6,363 by winning the VIROC Race of Champions.

 

If you are looking for some great images from the night look no further than the Speed51.com Five Star Race Car Bodies Facebook Feed. Thanks to our friends at Cracked Lens Photography and WRT Speedwerx, you can view a full photo gallery of Tuesday’s racing action 

 

CLICK HERE TO VIEW PHOTO GALLERY

 

-Text by 51 Staff. Photo gallery: Speed51.com/Cracked Lens Photography

