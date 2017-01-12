Photo Gallery: 31st Annual Chili Bowl Nationals – Wednesday

The second night of the 31st Annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals saw one of the biggest upsets in the history of the event. More than 90 cars signed in at the pit gate, but it was little-known Travis Berryhill who took the win on a night that saw two-time defending Chili Bowl champion Rico Abreu fail to make the A-Main.

It was clearly a wild night of Midget racing, and thankfully Speed51.com had two photographers on the ground at the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma to capture all of the action.

To see the fantastic photos from night two of the Chili Bowl, head to our Five Star Race Car Bodies Facebook Feed. Thanks to our friends at Cracked Lens Photography and WRT Speedwerx, you can view a full photo gallery of Tuesday’s racing action.

-Text by Speed51.com staff. Featured Photo Credit: Cracked Lens Photography

