Photo Gallery: 31st Annual Chili Bowl Nationals – Thursday

The third night of racing at the 31st Annual Chili Bowl Midget Nationals certainly did not disappoint. From sliders to tumbles, Thursday’s John Christner Trucking Qualifying night had it all, including a dominant win by Christopher Bell for the second year in a row.

With close to 100 cars in action in a total of 23 races there was a lot of action and our photographers on the ground at the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma did their best to capture it all.

To see the fantastic photos from night two of the Chili Bowl, head to our Five Star Race Car Bodies Facebook Feed. Thanks to our friends at Cracked Lens Photography and WRT Speedwerx, you can view a full photo gallery of Tuesday’s racing action.

-Text by Speed51 Staff. Photo Credit: WRTSpeedWerx/Burnett Photo

