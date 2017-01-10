LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
dirt-midgets-24-chili-bowl-2017

Photo Gallery: 31st Annual Chili Bowl Nationals Practice Day

January 10, 2017 • App, Archives, Dirt Cars, Region - Midwest, Region - National, Top Stories

This week the best in Dirt Midget racing and a collection of motorsports All-Stars descend on Tulsa, Oklahoma for one the Winter’s biggest prizes, the 31st Annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals.

 

Dirt Mods 300x300 (1)After a full day of practice Monday, upwards of 370 drivers will qualify over four nights to set up a full day of feature racing Saturday which will lead to a final showdown for the prestigious Golden Driller.

 

Be sure to check into the Speed51 Fivestar Ultraglass Facebook feed all this week for the best images from each day of the Chili Bowl courtesy of Thomas Michael of Cracked Lens Photography.

 

On Monday, Michael was at the Tulsa Expo Raceway for Practice Day. A photo gallery from the day’s action can be found by clicking here.

 

Speed51 will also have post-race stories following each day of racing all week long.

 

Click here to visit the 51 Facebook Feed

 

-Text by 51 Staff

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • January 7: New Smyrna Speedway (FL) - Red Eye 100 - Super Late Models

  • January 10-14: Tulsa Expo Center (OK) - Chili Bowl Nationals - Dirt Midgets

  • January 27-29: Crisp Motorsports Park (GA) - CRA SpeedFest 2017 - Super Late Models & Pro Late Models

Presenting Partner