Photo Gallery: 31st Annual Chili Bowl Nationals Practice Day

This week the best in Dirt Midget racing and a collection of motorsports All-Stars descend on Tulsa, Oklahoma for one the Winter’s biggest prizes, the 31st Annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals.

After a full day of practice Monday, upwards of 370 drivers will qualify over four nights to set up a full day of feature racing Saturday which will lead to a final showdown for the prestigious Golden Driller.

Be sure to check into the Speed51 Fivestar Ultraglass Facebook feed all this week for the best images from each day of the Chili Bowl courtesy of Thomas Michael of Cracked Lens Photography.

On Monday, Michael was at the Tulsa Expo Raceway for Practice Day. A photo gallery from the day’s action can be found by clicking here.

Speed51 will also have post-race stories following each day of racing all week long.

-Text by 51 Staff

