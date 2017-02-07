Photo Gallery: 2017 PASS Winter Meltdown at Dillon Motor Speedway

Super Late Model racing in the Carolinas kicked off last Saturday afternoon with the running of the Pro All-Stars Series Winter Meltdown at South Carolina’s Dillon Motor Speedway. Close to 30 Super Late Models turned out for the race which saw plenty of action all throughout the field.

Christian Eckes and his Fury Race Cars No. 15 dominated much of the 200-lap event, but Jared Irvan powered by Eckes on a late-race restart to take the checkered flag for the first time in 2017.

Even though the temperature was barely above 40-degrees, the action on the track was hot, and our photographer captured all of it. Head over to our Five Star Race Car Bodies Facebook Feed now to check out the gallery.

-Text by Speed51.com. Photo Credit: Dave Higgins/Speed51.com

