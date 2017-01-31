Photo Gallery: 2017 Gambler’s Classic at Boardwalk Hall (NJ)

The indoor racing season came to an end this past weekend with the running of the 2017 Gambler’s Classic at Atlantic City, New Jersey’s Boardwalk Hall. The TQ Midgets, Slingshots, and go-karts all took to the track inside the historic arena on Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28 to race for the indoor series trophy.

Erick Rudolph continued his dominance at Atlantic City by picking up another TQ Midget victory, while Ryan Flores took home the hardware for the indoor series championship.

While the outside temperature was cold, the action was hot inside the arena, and our Speed51.com photographers captured all of the action. Take a look at our photo gallery on our Five Star Race Car Bodies Facebook feed now.

-Text by Speed51.com. Photo Credit: Speed51.com

Related Posts

« Fan’s Guide to 2017 SRL Winter Showdown Fast Facts: PASS Winter Meltdown at Dillon Motor Speedway »