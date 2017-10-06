LOG IN
Dirt Mods 358 SDW Oswego Time Trial Lineup 2017

Photo Galleries: Super DIRT Week Thursday at Oswego

October 6, 2017 • App, Archives, Dirt Modifieds, Region - Northeast, Top Stories

Thursday was qualifying day for the 358 Modifieds and Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modifieds at Oswego Speedway in preparation for their Super DIRT Week main events.  Speed51.com’s talented group of photographer from MoJo Photos were on hand throughout the day to capture all of the big moments both on and off the race track.

 

Four full photo galleries — two 358 Modifieds galleries and two Big-Block Modified galleries — can now be viewed on Speed51.com’s Five Star Race Car Bodies Facebook page.

 

Click Here for Duane Canfield’s Big-Block Modified Gallery

Click Here for Evan Canfield’s Big-Block Modified Gallery

 

TN Dirt Mod Videos - 51 Network

 

Click Here for Duane Canfield’s 358 Modified Gallery

Click Here for Evan Canfield’s 358 Modified Gallery

 

Be sure to stay with Speed51.com’s live Trackside Now coverage throughout Super DIRT Week to view more pictures like this.

 

-Text by Speed51.com Staff

