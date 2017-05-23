LOG IN
PFC Brakes ZR94 Zero Drag Award Winners From Bristol

May 23, 2017 • App, Archives, Other News, Region - National, Region - Southeast, Top Stories

PFC Brakes enjoyed a very successful weekend during the inaugural Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway (TN) this past weekend.  In addition to PFC Brakes customer Bubba Wallace, Jr. winning the Super Late Model race, four of the top 10 finishers in the race use PFC Brakes.

 

Now, PFC Brakes is continuing their support of short track racing by announcing the winners of the PFC Brakes ZR94 Zero Drag Award for this past weekend’s event.

 

For both Friday and Saturday, the award went to the driver with the fastest lap during the day in all six divisions of action at Bristol. Sunday, the focus shifted to the three Late Model division races and the driver and teams that had shown the most perseverance during their respective races.

 

300x250 PFC May 2017On Friday, Chandler Smith turned the overall fastest lap in the Super Late Model practice with a 14.457 second lap.  Scott Neal, jumping in the seat for Dalton Armstrong, set fast time for Pro Late Models with a 14.864 second laps, while Myatt Snider recorded a fast lap of 15.222 in the Late Model Stock Cars.

 

Eventual Street Stock winner Chuck Barnes set the fastest lap time with a 17.693, while Doug Moff (17.692) led the Modifieds and Tedd Metz turned the fastest lap for the Compacts with a 19.003.

 

On Saturday, some drivers had up to four different sessions to turn fast laps and it was Noah Gragson setting the Bristol Stock Car record with a 14.363 second lap.  Dillon Oliver (Pro Late Models) made his way around Bristol in 14.774 seconds and defending NASCAR Whelen All-American Series champion Matt Bowling led the Late Model Stock Cars with a 15.245.

 

In the Street Stocks, it was the No. 00 of Brett Hudson turning the fastest lap at 17.748, while Tim Burkett (Modifieds – 16.815) and Bo Hoelscher (18.827) led their respective divisions.

 

On Sunday, Dalton Armstrong was forced to start from the rear of the 36-car Super Late Model field and show perseverance by charging all the way to the 11th position by the end of the 100-lap race.

 

In Pro Late Models, Jon Beach earned the award for showing an outstanding amount of perseverance throughout the weekend. On Saturday night, Beach didn’t even know if he’d be racing on Sunday.  He ended up qualifying through the B-Main feature before driving from 34th to second in the main event.

 

Justin Crider (Late Model Stock Cars) was involved in a single-car crash during a recent test at Bristol.  He and his team worked hard to repair the car for this weekend’s race.  That hard work paid off with a third-place finish and Sunday’s PFC Brakes ZR94 Zero Drag Award.

 

Each recipient will receive a $100 product certificate from PFC Brakes for a weekend total of $1,500.

 

Be sure to stay with Speed51.com for more from the Short Track U.S. Nationals.

 

-Text by Speed51.com Staff

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

