LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
Summer Thunder PFC Slider

PFC Brakes Giving Back to Racers During Summer Thunder TV

June 16, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Other News, Region - Midwest, Region - National, Region - Northeast, Region - Northwest, Region - Southeast, Region - Southwest, Region - West, Top Stories

With the 2017 Summer Thunder TV series beginning this week on Speed51.com, PFC Brakes has decided to join in on a summer full of fun.  PFC Brakes, the leader in brake technology, will present the Summer Thunder TV series while also giving back to the racers participating in each of the races scheduled to be broadcast live this summer.

 

For each of the 21 races currently on the broadcast schedule, as well as any additional races announced in the future, PFC Brakes will award the race winner with a $100 product certificate that can be redeemed for PFC products.

 

300x250 Summer Thunder - State Park 2017.06.16“We are excited to be part of Summer Thunder TV on Speed51.com,” said Chris Dilbeck, NASCAR and Short Track Sales Manager for PFC Brakes.  “Short track racing is a big part of what we do at PFC. We enjoy bringing the latest technology in brakes to help racers across America go faster. We also enjoy the latest in technology in video streaming and we believe this is a great way to introduce race fans to many different forms of racing during the summer months on Speed51.com. We will award all the winners with a product certificate to go towards the purchase of PFC products.”

 

The 2017 Summer Thunder TV series presented by PFC Brakes kicked off this past Wednesday with the Gary Terry “Follow Your Dreams 125” at Kalamazoo Speedway in Michigan.  On Friday night (June 16), Summer Thunder TV continues with a live broadcast of the Flip Merwin Memorial at Wisconsin’s State Park Speedway.

 

Next week, Summer Thunder TV visits the Empire State for the first time, with the Short Track Super Series (North Region Dirt Modifieds) at New York’s Afton Motorsports Park on Wednesday, June 21st.  On Saturday, June 24th, the Granite State Pro Stocks will be the headline act at Massachusetts’ Seekonk Speedway.

 

Throughout the 2017 season, Summer Thunder TV will take race fans all over the country to experience exciting short track racing events. Currently, races are schedule to be broadcast in the Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, Northwest and West Coast regions.

 

Summer Thunder TV will showcase a variety of short track racing disciplines including Super Late Models, Pro Late Models, Outlaw Super Late Models, ACT-type Late Models, Tour-type Modifieds, Dirt Modifieds, Outlaw Karts and Supermodifieds.

 

The goal of the Summer Thunder TV series is to allow race fans to experience short track racing events that they may normally not be able to.  They will also be able to do so at an affordable cost of just $7.99 a month or $59.99 a year by becoming a premium member of the Speed51 Network.

 

The full Summer Thunder TV series schedule can be found below.

 

Additional dates are expected to be added to the Summer Thunder TV presented by PFC Brakes schedule soon.  Race tracks or series that would like to see their events added to the schedule are encouraged to email [email protected].

 

DayDateTrackP/DStateEvent                    
Wed6/14Kalamazoo SpeedwayPMISweet Outlaw SLM Series - "Follow Your Dreams" 125
Fri6/16State Park SpeedwayPWIFlip Merwin Memorial - Super Late Models
Wed6/21Afton Motorsports ParkDNYShort Track Super Series (North)
Sat6/24Seekonk SpeedwayPMAGranite State Pro Stock Series
Thu6/29Lancaster National SpeedwayPNYRoC Asphalt Modified Tour
Fri6/30Freedom Motorsports ParkDNYRoC Dirt Sportsman Tour
Wed7/5Millbridge SpeedwayDNCOutlaw Karts
Sat7/8Meridian SpeedwayPIDNorthwest SLM Series
Sun7/9Kil-Kare SpeedwayPOHJEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour
Thu7/13Thunder RoadPVTVermont Governor's Cup - Late Models
Sat7/15Grundy County SpeedwayPILWayne Carter Classic - ARCA Midwest
Mon7/17Stateline SpeedwayDNYRoC Dirt Modified Tour
Mon7/17Stateline SpeedwayDNYRoC Dirt SportsmanTour
Sat7/22Holland SpeedwayPNYRoC Asphalt Modified Tour
Sun7/30Kil-Kare SpeedwayPOHARCA/CRA Super Series
Wed8/2Millbridge SpeedwayDNCOutlaw Karts
Fri8/11Five Flags SpeedwayPFLModifieds of Mayhem
Sat8/12Montgomery Motor SpeedwayPALShow Me the Money Series
Fri8/18Madison Int'l SpeedwayPWINWAAS
Wed8/23Star SpeedwayPNHTri-Track Open Modified Series
Fri8/25Five Flags SpeedwayPFLAllen Turner Pro Late Models
Sat9/2Dells Raceway ParkPWIARCA Midwest Tour
Sat9/9Star SpeedwayPNHStar Classic - ISMA Supermodifieds
Sat9/9Star SpeedwayPNHGranite State Pro Stock Series

 

-51 Sports Press Release

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

«

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • June 10: Anderson Speedway (SC) - Southern Super Series & CARS Tour - Super Late Models

  • June 10: Baer Field Motorsports Park (IN) - ARCA/CRA Super Series - Super Late Models

  • June 10: Seekonk Speedway (MA) - Modified Touring Series - Tour-type Modifieds

  • June 11: Oxford Plains Speedway (ME) - PASS North - Super Late Models

  • June 11: Thunder Road (VT) - Merchants Bank 150 - American-Canadian Tour

Presenting Partner