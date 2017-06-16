PFC Brakes Giving Back to Racers During Summer Thunder TV

With the 2017 Summer Thunder TV series beginning this week on Speed51.com, PFC Brakes has decided to join in on a summer full of fun. PFC Brakes, the leader in brake technology, will present the Summer Thunder TV series while also giving back to the racers participating in each of the races scheduled to be broadcast live this summer.

For each of the 21 races currently on the broadcast schedule, as well as any additional races announced in the future, PFC Brakes will award the race winner with a $100 product certificate that can be redeemed for PFC products.

“We are excited to be part of Summer Thunder TV on Speed51.com,” said Chris Dilbeck, NASCAR and Short Track Sales Manager for PFC Brakes. “Short track racing is a big part of what we do at PFC. We enjoy bringing the latest technology in brakes to help racers across America go faster. We also enjoy the latest in technology in video streaming and we believe this is a great way to introduce race fans to many different forms of racing during the summer months on Speed51.com. We will award all the winners with a product certificate to go towards the purchase of PFC products.”

The 2017 Summer Thunder TV series presented by PFC Brakes kicked off this past Wednesday with the Gary Terry “Follow Your Dreams 125” at Kalamazoo Speedway in Michigan. On Friday night (June 16), Summer Thunder TV continues with a live broadcast of the Flip Merwin Memorial at Wisconsin’s State Park Speedway.

Next week, Summer Thunder TV visits the Empire State for the first time, with the Short Track Super Series (North Region Dirt Modifieds) at New York’s Afton Motorsports Park on Wednesday, June 21st. On Saturday, June 24th, the Granite State Pro Stocks will be the headline act at Massachusetts’ Seekonk Speedway.

Throughout the 2017 season, Summer Thunder TV will take race fans all over the country to experience exciting short track racing events. Currently, races are schedule to be broadcast in the Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, Northwest and West Coast regions.

Summer Thunder TV will showcase a variety of short track racing disciplines including Super Late Models, Pro Late Models, Outlaw Super Late Models, ACT-type Late Models, Tour-type Modifieds, Dirt Modifieds, Outlaw Karts and Supermodifieds.

The goal of the Summer Thunder TV series is to allow race fans to experience short track racing events that they may normally not be able to. They will also be able to do so at an affordable cost of just $7.99 a month or $59.99 a year by becoming a premium member of the Speed51 Network.

The full Summer Thunder TV series schedule can be found below.

Additional dates are expected to be added to the Summer Thunder TV presented by PFC Brakes schedule soon. Race tracks or series that would like to see their events added to the schedule are encouraged to email [email protected].

Day Date Track P/D State Event Wed 6/14 Kalamazoo Speedway P MI Sweet Outlaw SLM Series - "Follow Your Dreams" 125 Fri 6/16 State Park Speedway P WI Flip Merwin Memorial - Super Late Models Wed 6/21 Afton Motorsports Park D NY Short Track Super Series (North) Sat 6/24 Seekonk Speedway P MA Granite State Pro Stock Series Thu 6/29 Lancaster National Speedway P NY RoC Asphalt Modified Tour Fri 6/30 Freedom Motorsports Park D NY RoC Dirt Sportsman Tour Wed 7/5 Millbridge Speedway D NC Outlaw Karts Sat 7/8 Meridian Speedway P ID Northwest SLM Series Sun 7/9 Kil-Kare Speedway P OH JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Thu 7/13 Thunder Road P VT Vermont Governor's Cup - Late Models Sat 7/15 Grundy County Speedway P IL Wayne Carter Classic - ARCA Midwest Mon 7/17 Stateline Speedway D NY RoC Dirt Modified Tour Mon 7/17 Stateline Speedway D NY RoC Dirt SportsmanTour Sat 7/22 Holland Speedway P NY RoC Asphalt Modified Tour Sun 7/30 Kil-Kare Speedway P OH ARCA/CRA Super Series Wed 8/2 Millbridge Speedway D NC Outlaw Karts Fri 8/11 Five Flags Speedway P FL Modifieds of Mayhem Sat 8/12 Montgomery Motor Speedway P AL Show Me the Money Series Fri 8/18 Madison Int'l Speedway P WI NWAAS Wed 8/23 Star Speedway P NH Tri-Track Open Modified Series Fri 8/25 Five Flags Speedway P FL Allen Turner Pro Late Models Sat 9/2 Dells Raceway Park P WI ARCA Midwest Tour Sat 9/9 Star Speedway P NH Star Classic - ISMA Supermodifieds Sat 9/9 Star Speedway P NH Granite State Pro Stock Series

-51 Sports Press Release

