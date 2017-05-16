PFC Brakes Announces “ZR94 Zero Drag Award” for Bristol

As if the inaugural Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway (TN) wasn’t already big enough, PFC Brakes — the leader in brake technology — has decided to make the event even bigger by adding a new daily bonus award for all three days of action. The bonus will be known as the ZR94 Zero Drag Award and it will be given out to one driver/team from every division that is in action.

On Friday and Saturday, the Zero Drag Award will be given to the driver with the fastest lap in each division. That driver will receive a $100 certificate from PFC Brakes. With six divisions on track both days, that means that PFC Brakes will distribute a total of $1,200 in certificates.

On Sunday, the criteria to win the Zero Drag Award changes. It is no longer about the fastest lap of the day, but it will instead be about who showed the most perseverance throughout the day. Once again, it will be distributed to one driver/team from each division in action. With only Super Late Models, Pro Late Models and Late Model Stock Cars in action on Sunday, a total of $300 in certificates will be awarded.

“The PFC Brakes ZR94 caliper has taken over the short track market and continues to dominate from the heavy braking race tracks to the high speed race tracks where drag reduction is essential for setting quicker lap times,” said Chris Dilbeck of PFC Brakes. “Here at Bristol, the tire needs maximum grip without the drag of your brake system holding you back. We wanted to award those teams that show they have nothing holding them back, so we came up with the Zero Drag Award. We’re really excited about this event and really excited to be a part of it through this award. We hope that by doing this, teams will be able to purchase the ZR94 Zero Drag calipers to ensure that every bit of horsepower meets the track.”

Each day, the winners of the ZR94 Zero Drag Awards will be named in Speed51.com’s Trackside Now coverage.

The inaugural Short Track U.S. Nationals will take place May 19-21 on the high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. Super Late Models, Pro Late Models, Late Model Stock Cars, Modifieds, Street Stocks and Compacts will all be in action throughout the weekend.

Speed51 TV, the live broadcasting arm of Speed51.com, will offer a live pay-per-view, television style broadcast of the event on May 20 and May 21. Fans who are unable to attend the event are encouraged to purchase the Speed51 TV broadcast now at a special “Early-bird” rate of just $44.99 by clicking here.

Speed51.com will also have its signature live-blog style Trackside Now coverage of the Short Track U.S. Nationals available during all three days of on-track action.

-Text by Speed51 Staff. Photo credit: Speed51.com

Related Posts

« Trackside Now: Super DIRTcar Series at Bridgeport (NJ)