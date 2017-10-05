Persistent Rain Forces Cancellation of Oktoberfest Thursday

The first day of the 48th annual Oktoberfest race weekend was canceled due to persistent rain that moved in just after qualifying at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway (WI).

Track officials were able to dry the track after the first round of showers cleared out, but persistent rain returned just as racing was set to begin.

Though they were able to make it all the way through time trials, the Lacrosse Late Models and Futures Super Late Model races were cancelled along with the seven additional series that were supposed to run.

It was a strong qualifying effort from ARCA Midwest Tour champion, Ty Majeski, who set fast time in both of the late model events including a new track record in the Futures Super Late Model feature, which is designed especially for young upcoming drivers.

Majeski set the previous track record (18.835 sec) for the race just last year, but topped that with a new record (18.694 sec) along with the second-fastest qualifier, Skylar Holzhausen (18.807 sec).

The second day of Oktoberfest activities will resume Friday with the Dick Trickle 99 Super Late Models, and the Mid-American Stock Car Series and Midwest Truck Series championship features. Qualifying for the night will begin at 3:00 pm, and the first races will start at 5:30 pm. Speed51.com will have a live pay-per-view stream of the event available to purchase here.

Race fans who purchased a Thursday-only live video ticket can email [email protected] to receive a full refund for Thursday’s stream.

-By Caleb Slouha, Speed51.com Midwest Correspondent

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

