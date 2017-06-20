Peltier Captures Another Super Win in the Potato State

The inaugural Spud 150 was held in Southern Idaho at Magic Valley Speedway this past Saturday. The race brought in drivers from all over the West and Northwest to battle it out on the tricky 1/3-mile oval. Frazier Park, California native Preston Peltier and his team made the trip to Twin Falls, Idaho and found themselves celebrating in Victory Lane.

“It was a pretty up and down night, but the Generator Source guys gave me a great car and man I can’t thank them enough for putting me in the seat of this thing,” Peltier told Speed51.com powered by JEGS.

In order to get to Victory Lane, Peltier had to take down some tough competition including Spokane, Washington’s Joey Bird and California’s Jeremy Doss.

Magic Valley Speedway received a new racing surface at the end of the 2016 season and that was one of the things that played into Peltier’s favor when it came to tire management.

“I have never felt a track that has this much grip. Even though it has this much grip, you still have to save tires so we did a lot of maintaining,” Peltier said. “We got jacked up by the 24 (Joey Bird) and went around and I lit my tires up in a smoke show and thought I had hurt them, but they didn’t seem hurt too bad.”

This isn’t the first big victory for Peltier this season as he also captured the Easter Bunny 150 win at Hickory Motor Speedway (NC). But this season is nothing like the season that Peltier had last year and he is glad that it is behind him.

“Last year we had some terrible luck. It seemed like everywhere we went we had terrible luck. It didn’t matter if we were West Coast, East Coast or anywhere in between.”

Fortunately for Peltier, his luck has been up this season and he can add the Spud 150 to the list of wins on his resume.

“This year it’s been good with the Mods, it’s been good with the Late Models, it’s been good West Coast, East Coast, it’s just been good everywhere.”

As many know, the confidence that comes with a big victory creates a craving to have that feeling over and over again. Peltier intends to do that as he has his eyes set on finding victory lane again soon.

“We have some big plans coming up and we have some big races on the schedule. We will be at the Summer Showdown (Evergreen Speedway) and we will be at Montana (Montana 200) and maybe Nashville and the Derby. We are going to hit some bigger show this year.”

So far this season, Peltier has visited Victory Lane in two big shows. Keep an eye on him to visit more as the 2017 season progresses.

-By Hannah Newhouse, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent

-Photo credit: Jeremy Anders

