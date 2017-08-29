LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
late model-thunder road-payea-vl-2017

Payea and Moltz lead ACT back to Thunder Road

August 29, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Northeast, Ticker

BARRE, VT — American Canadian Tour rivals Scott Payea of Colchester, Vt. and Dillon Moltz of Waterford, Ct. resume their bid for the 2017 ACT Late Model Tour title at the 39th running of the Coca-Cola Labor Day Classic 200 at Thunder Road Sunday, September 3.

 

Payea leads Moltz by 28 points with two events remaining. Both drivers are seeking their first ACT championship.

 

Payea drove the Harrison Concrete and Redi-Mix No. 37 to victory in the Community Bank 150 on the Barre high banks earlier in the season. Moltz, who is coming off a recent win at White Mountain Motorsports Park, finished 3rd in the first Thunder Road tour event.

 

In addition to each other, the point leaders will likely have to contend with ACT Rookie of the Year candidate Jason Corliss of Barre, Thunder Road point leader Bobby Therrien, Jimmy Hebert of Williamstown and hometown favorite Nick Sweet – winner of the last two Labor Day Classics.

 

Corliss has three wins at Thunder Road this season in the Burnett Scrap Metals No. 66 – the same car he finished second to Moltz with at White Mountain.

 

“We’ve run weekly at Thunder Road and the ACT schedule with the same car,” owner Christopher Burnett said. “We’ve spent many hours in the shop this year!”

 

Sweet has run a limited schedule in 2017 after winning the ACT title a year ago and coming within a single point of earning his third “King of the Road” crown.

 

He will strap into the Chase Motorsports No. 40 Sunday.

 

“I haven’t had that many laps on the new pavement at Thunder Road this year,” Sweet said. “I had acquired the feel I wanted on the older surface. I knew where to be and where not to be. Now it’s a different track.”

 

“I think I’d take track position over tire changes Sunday, we’ll see,” Sweet said. “And a good starting spot helps. If you start too far back, you have to race hard early to not go a lap down.”

 

The Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, Allen Lumber Street Stocks and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors are also on the Coca-Cola Labor Day Classic card.

 

Qualifying heats begin at 1 p.m. Admission is adults/$25, children 12 and under admitted free.

 

-American Canadian Tour Press Release

-Photo Credit: Alan Ward

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • September 2: Cordele Speedway (GA) - Southern Super Series

  • September 2: Dells Raceway Park (WI) - ARCA Midwest Tour

  • September 2: Rocky Mountain Raceways (UT) - SRL & Northwest Super Late Model Series

  • September 3: Thunder Road (VT) - Labor Day Classic - American-Canadian Tour

  • September 3-4: Winchester Speedway (IN) - World Stock Car Festival

Presenting Partner