PASS South Super Lates Ready For North-South Shootout At Concord

CHARLOTTE, NC – A Fall tradition for short track racing fans up and down the Atlantic Seaboard returns this weekend when racecars hit the track at Concord Speedway for the 15th Annual North-South Shootout. The Pro All Stars Series (PASS) became a part of the Shootout in 2013 when Ben Rowe took the checkered flag at Caraway Speedway and the South’s original Super Late Model tour has been a part ever since. Ryan Moore, Dave Garbo, Jr., and Dalton Sargeant have each tasted victory in the North-South Shootout and, ironically, their wins in the prestigious race have each been their first in PASS South.

The 125-lap race for the PASS South Super Late Models will be the co-headliner again for this year’s North-South Shootout and will be joined by another 125-lapper for the Tour-type Modifieds that will pay $10,000 to the winner. Racers will be looking to close the gap on current PASS South points leader, Matt Craig, as he seeks to become the first two-time champion in series history.

Fellow Kannapolis, NC driver, Kodie Conner, hopes to gain ground on Craig in the standings as he seeks to make it a quartet of first-time winners in the North-South Shootout at Concord Speedway. After the passing of his biggest fan and grandfather, Jerry, during the summer, Conner has now become the owner of his race team at just 16 years of age. And, he is extra excited to return to Concord Speedway, where he began his racing career across the road at the speedway’s quarter-mile track as a youngster.

“I am now the owner of our race team and that’s pretty exciting,” says Conner, driver of the CRC Automotive/Champion Spark Plus Toyota #45. “I feel the 2017 season has shared good and bad moments. With two races left, Concord being my home track and then Hickory for the MegaMeltdown, I feel Team KCR can capture a win.”

Coming to Concord with a new car and feeling like the “bugs” have been worked out after strong runs at South Boston and Orange County, have Conner encouraged that his first win is right around the corner. And it would be even more special for Conner at Concord, a track he has won at in a Pro Late Model and close to the quarter-mile track where he was a Bandolero champion.

“I’m excited to be racing the new car at Concord this weekend,” says Conner. “We’ve put a lot of work into Tiger 8 [the new car] and we are learning more every time it hits the track. This weekend will be a blast and we hope to have a lot of good racing.”

A very diverse group of drivers have entered so far including Orange County winner, Tate Fogleman, and former series winner, Jared Irvan. PASS South regulars like Dave Farrington, Jr. and Roy Hayes have filed entries along with Southern National track champion, Colt James, as well as Christian Eckes and Chad McCumbee. Northwest legend and former Big 10 regular Garrett Evans will make his return to Concord Speedway and will be joined by Georgia brothers, Kyle and Jordan McCallum.

All the action gets under way on Thursday, November 2 at Concord Speedway with optional practice for all competing divisions from 12 – 6 PM. On Friday, November 3 practice begins at 10 AM and PASS Super Late Models will qualify at 6 PM. On Saturday, November 4, practice will begin at 10 AM, with main events scheduled to start at approximately 1 PM for the PASS South Super Late Models, Tour-type Modifieds, Limited Late Models, SK Modifieds, Chargers, and Vintage Cars.

PASS Super Late Model entry forms and weekend schedules for the North-South Shootout at Concord Speedway and the Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300 at Hickory Motor Speedway can be found at ProAllStarsSeries.com.

Related Posts

« VIDEO: Highlights – Late Model Haunted Fifty at Seekonk (MA) 50 for 50: Best Drivers Who Never Won the Snowball Derby »