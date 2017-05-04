PASS Racing for a Good Cause at Star Speedway This Weekend

NAPLES, ME – When the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) North Super Late Models hit the track this Saturday afternoon at New Hampshire’s Star Speedway, they will be racing for more than just a checkered flag. For the second year in a row, the Support 50 Legs 150 will help raise awareness for a cause affecting far too many Americans. Steve Chamberland’s 50 Legs organization helps provide amputees with the necessary care and prosthetics, that they could not otherwise afford, needed to live a happier and healthier life.

So far this season, there have been two different winners in the first three PASS North Super Late Model events. Veteran Eddie MacDonald captured the checkered flag in the season opener at Thompson Speedway, while Reid Lanpher has been on a tear winning at Oxford Plains and the 300 at Beech Ridge. The PASS North standings are also tight, with former Oxford 250 winners, Glen Luce and Ben Rowe, leading over defending series champion and New Hampshire native, DJ Shaw.

While his second PASS North championship was a major accomplishment, Shaw is hungry to get back to victory lane. Shaw’s last PASS win was a year ago at Beech Ridge and the veteran from Center Conway hopes the ingredients will be right to score another win at Star this weekend.

“I think our season hasn’t been the best so far, we’ve had some struggles, but we’ve gotten some decent finishes and we’re working long nights in the shop in an effort to get better,” says Shaw.

The win at Star for Shaw helped propel him to his first PASS North championship in 2014. Having the confidence it takes that comes from winning, Shaw believes Star might be his chance to shine and make up ground on Luce and Rowe in the championship standings.

“Heading to Star we have some new ideas to try and hopefully we can get back on track to where we were when we won there a few years ago,” said Shaw. “I’ve had mixed results there and feel it’s actually one of my weakest tracks as a driver. If we can get the car to my liking and have a good run on Saturday, it would be great to help turn our season back in the right direction.”

Another strong field is expected for Saturday afternoon’s Support 50 Legs 150, including former Oxford 250 winners, Travis Benjamin and Joey Polewarcyzk, and former PASS champions, Johnny Clark and Joey Doiron. Dave Farrington, Jr. will rush back to Star after racing Friday night in North Carolina at the PASS South event at Caraway and will be joined by fellow championship contenders, Derek Griffith, Nick Sweet and Tracy Gordon. Granite State natives Bryan Kruczek and Joe Squelia, Jr, as well as Vermont’s Todd Stone, Massachusetts’ Derek Ramstrom, Angelo Belisto, and Steven Murphy and Quebec’s Dany Poulin will all be seeking victory lane. Travis Fisher will make the tow from Pennsylvania and has also sent in a pre-entry.

All the action gets under way on Friday at Star Speedway with rotating practice for all competing divisions from 4 – 9 PM. On Saturday, practice will begin at 12:50 PM with heat races slated to begin at 4:15 PM, followed by features for the PASS North Super Late Models, 350 Supers, Strictlys, NEMA, Six Shooters and Roadrunners.

PASS North Super Late Model entry forms for Star Speedway, Autodrome Montmagny, and Thunder Road International Speedbowl, along with the 44th Annual Oxford 250, can be found at ProAllStarsSeries.com.

