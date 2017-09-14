LOG IN
SLM PASS North 54 Johnny Clark 13 Cassius Clark Beech Ridge 206

PASS Racers Begin Stretch Run at South Boston, Beech Ridge

September 14, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - National, Region - Northeast, Region - Southeast, Ticker

Naples, ME – With the success of the 44th Annual Oxford 250 behind them, Pro All Stars Series (PASS) Super Late Model racers up and down the Atlantic Seaboard are now preparing for the stretch run to the 2017 championships. It all begins in earnest this weekend as both the PASS South and PASS North Super Late Models take to the track. PASS South will make-up the August rainout at South Boston Speedway in Virginia with a 150 lapper on the new pavement, while PASS North gets back on track for the first time since the 250 on Sunday at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway in Maine.

 

300x250 51 Network 2017(2)The PASS South Super Late Models return to South Boston Speedway on Saturday night for their only trip to the state of Virginia in 2017 and with teams looking to stop Matt Craig’s winning ways. Craig has sped to four wins this season as he looks to become the first repeat PASS South champion in series history. Several drivers hope to stop him as they seek their first wins of the season including Tate Fogleman, Kodie Conner, Roy Hayes, and Sarah Cornett-Ching. Ontario’s JP Josiasse will also be making his return as he plans to compete in all of the remaining PASS South races.

 

The PASS North Super Late Model title fight is tighter than ever before following the Oxford 250 with just five points separating Glen Luce and Travis Benjamin for the championship. With just three races remaining, including Sunday afternoon’s 150-lap race at Beech Ridge, former champions DJ Shaw, Ben Rowe, and Johnny Clark have to close the gap starting this weekend if they want a shot at another title. And, for the final time this season, Jay, ME’s Dave Farrington, Jr. will be pulling double duty at South Boston and Beech Ridge as the only driver competing for both PASS Super Late Model championships.

 

All the action begins on Friday at South Boston Speedway with an open practice for all competing divisions scheduled. On Saturday, pit gates open at 1 PM, with practice from 2 – 4:30 PM, qualifying at 5:30 PM, and racing at 7 PM for the PASS South Super Late Models, NASCAR Late Model Stocks, Limited Sportsman, Pure Stock, and Hornets.

 

Up the coast at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway, PASS North Super Late Models and PASS Modifieds will be able to practice on Saturday from 10 AM – 2:10 PM, followed by heat races and features for local divisions. On Sunday, pit gates will open at 8 AM, with practice at 10 AM, and heat races beginning at noon followed by features for the PASS North Super Late Models, PASS Modifieds, Quad Street Stocks, and Sport Series.
Entry forms and the complete weekend schedules for South Boston Speedway and Beech Ridge Motor Speedway are available at ProAllStarsSeries.com.

 

The Pro All Stars Series is recognized as North America’s premier sanctioning body for asphalt Super Late Models and boasts such marquee events as the Easter Bunny 150 and Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown at Hickory Motor Speedway and the legendary Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway. For media or marketing questions, please contact Alan Dietz at 704-231-2039 or [email protected]

 

Please visit ProAllStarsSeries.com for more information and don’t forget to “Like” the Pro All Stars Series on Facebook or follow us on Twitter at @PASSSLM14 to keep up with breaking news as it happens.

 

-Pro All Stars Series Press Release. Photo credit: Norm Marx

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • September 16: Riverhead Raceway (NY) - NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

  • September 16: State Park Speedway (WI) - Lodi Memorial - Super Late Models

  • September 16: Toledo Speedway (OH) - Glass City 200 - ARCA/CRA Super Series & Outlaw SLM

  • September 16: South Boston Speedway (VA) - PASS South & Late Model Stock Cars

  • September 17: Beech Ridge Motor Speedway (ME) - PASS North - Super Late Models

