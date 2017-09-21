PASS North Shifts to White Mountain for Penultimate Race

NAPLES, ME — After a thriller at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway, the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) North Super Late Models and PASS Modifieds return to the track again this weekend at New Hampshire’s White Mountain Motorsports Park. While the championship battle between Glen Luce and Travis Benjamin continues to be razor thin, 4-time PASS National Champion, Ben Rowe, still holds onto an outside shot at another North title after his second place finish at Beech Ridge last weekend.

A 9-time PASS North Super Late Model winner at White Mountain Motorsports Park, Rowe hopes he, his teammate Trevor Sanborn, and his team have hit on something that will see them get their first win in New England in over a year.

“White Mountain is one of my favorite tracks for sure,” says Rowe, driver of the Richard Moody and Sons Construction/Hancock Lumber Toyota #4. “It’s a tight quarter-mile that is fast and definitely has two grooves to race on. Hopefully we hit on something at Beech Ridge. It’s a setup that ‘Crazy Horse’ and Dennis Spencer have been working on most of the year at Oxford. So we’ll see if it works at White Mountain.”

In the two PASS North races at White Mountain last year, homestate favorite, Joey Polewarcyzk, took the win in the first event, while 6-time series champion, Johnny Clark, took the win there last fall. This weekend, New Hampshire driver and championship contender, DJ Shaw will be looking to close the gap with Luce and Benjamin, along with fellow Granite State favorites, Derek Griffith and Wayne Helliwell, Jr. Last week’s winner at Beech Ridge, Garrett Hall, is hoping to make it two straight wins at White Mountain, and will be joined by PASS North regulars Dave Farrington, Jr., Derek Ramstrom, and Tracy Gordon. This year’s Oxford 250 winner, Curtis Gerry, also returns, along with Chad Dow and Dany Poulin.

All the action gets under way on Saturday afternoon at White Mountain Motorsports Park with pit gates opening at 12 PM, practice from 2 – 5:25 PM, and racing for the PASS North Super Late Models, PASS Modifieds, Legends and Bandits beginning at 6 PM.

Entry forms for upcoming White Mountain Motorsports Park, along with the Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300 at Hickory in November, can be found at ProAllStarsSeries.com.

