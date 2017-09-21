LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
slm pass north dj shaw johnny clark white mountain

PASS North Shifts to White Mountain for Penultimate Race

September 21, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Northeast, Top Stories

NAPLES, ME — After a thriller at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway, the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) North Super Late Models and PASS Modifieds return to the track again this weekend at New Hampshire’s White Mountain Motorsports Park. While the championship battle between Glen Luce and Travis Benjamin continues to be razor thin, 4-time PASS National Champion, Ben Rowe, still holds onto an outside shot at another North title after his second place finish at Beech Ridge last weekend.

 

A 9-time PASS North Super Late Model winner at White Mountain Motorsports Park, Rowe hopes he, his teammate Trevor Sanborn, and his team have hit on something that will see them get their first win in New England in over a year.

 

300x250 51 Network 2017(2)“White Mountain is one of my favorite tracks for sure,” says Rowe, driver of the Richard Moody and Sons Construction/Hancock Lumber Toyota #4. “It’s a tight quarter-mile that is fast and definitely has two grooves to race on. Hopefully we hit on something at Beech Ridge. It’s a setup that ‘Crazy Horse’ and Dennis Spencer have been working on most of the year at Oxford. So we’ll see if it works at White Mountain.”

 

In the two PASS North races at White Mountain last year, homestate favorite, Joey Polewarcyzk, took the win in the first event, while 6-time series champion, Johnny Clark, took the win there last fall. This weekend, New Hampshire driver and championship contender, DJ Shaw will be looking to close the gap with Luce and Benjamin, along with fellow Granite State favorites, Derek Griffith and Wayne Helliwell, Jr. Last week’s winner at Beech Ridge, Garrett Hall, is hoping to make it two straight wins at White Mountain, and will be joined by PASS North regulars Dave Farrington, Jr., Derek Ramstrom, and Tracy Gordon. This year’s Oxford 250 winner, Curtis Gerry, also returns, along with Chad Dow and Dany Poulin.

 

All the action gets under way on Saturday afternoon at White Mountain Motorsports Park with pit gates opening at 12 PM, practice from 2 – 5:25 PM, and racing for the PASS North Super Late Models, PASS Modifieds, Legends and Bandits beginning at 6 PM.

 

Entry forms for upcoming White Mountain Motorsports Park, along with the Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300 at Hickory in November, can be found at ProAllStarsSeries.com.

 

-Pro All Stars Series Press Release

-Photo Credit: Pro All Stars Series

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • September 23: Five Flags Speedway (FL) - Southern Super Series & Allen Turner PLM Finale

  • September 23: Martinsville Speedway (VA) - ValleyStar Credit Union 300 - Late Model Stock Cars

  • September 23: New Hampshire Motor Speedway - NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour & ACT

  • September 24: Lancaster National Speedway (NY) - US Open - RoC Modifieds

  • September 24: Lucas Oil Raceway (IN) - Fall Brawl - JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour & More

Presenting Partner