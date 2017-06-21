PASS North Back on Track Friday at Lee USA Speedway

Naples, ME – After a thriller on Sunday afternoon at Speedway 95, the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) North Super Late Models will be back on track Friday night at Lee USA Speedway in New Hampshire. Coming in to this weekend’s New England Paving Presents The PASS 150, several drivers are in striking distance for the championship, including homestate favorite, Derek Griffith. With a second career PASS North victory under his belt, Griffith currently sits seventh in the standings, less than 100 points behind the leader, Glen Luce. Griffith’s confidence at Lee USA Speedway has him believing he can make it two wins in-a-row on Friday night.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had terrible luck all season, but I think we turned the corner at Speedway 95,” says Griffith, driver of the LCM Motorsports #12 Chevrolet. “We have always ran pretty well at Lee. I got my first PASS win there last year. It’s like a hometown track for me, I spend a lot of my off days there. I like coming ‘home’ and seeing all my friends at the track. It’s always fun.”

Among the contenders Griffith will have to deal with this this weekend is Joe Squeglia, Jr., from nearby Deery. Squeglia is also the defending winner of the New England Paving Presents The PASS 150 at Lee. Another strong field is expected for Friday night’s action at Lee USA Speedway including former Oxford 250 winners, Ben Rowe, Glen Luce, and former two-time winner, Travis Benjamin. Former PASS champions, Johnny Clark and DJ Shaw are also entered, along with Steve Murphy, Todd Stone, Derek Ramstrom, Tracy Gordon, and Garrett Hall, plus Granite State favorite, Joey Polewarcyzk.

All the action gets under way on Friday at Lee USA Speedway with practice at 4 PM, heat race action at 7 PM, followed by features for the PASS North Super Late Models, Super Modifieds, Late Model Sportsman, Ironman, Pure Stock and Hobby Stock.

PASS North Super Late Model entry forms for Lee USA Speedway and the PASS Non-Points race at Oxford Plains Speedway, along with the 44th Annual Oxford 250 and Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300 entry forms, can be found at ProAllStarsSeries.com.

