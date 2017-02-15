Pacific Challenge Series Puts Finishing Touches on 2017 Schedule

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA — The Pacific Challenge Series presented by PenneyLawyers.com has completed its 2017 schedule announcements with Ukiah Speedway set for July 29th. The touring Super Late Model series is set for ten races at five tracks in 2017, spanning across northern and central California.

Located on the Redwood Empire Fairgrounds, the quarter-mile Ukiah Speedway has been a fixture on the series calendar from its inception. PCS and Ukiah Speedway officials aim to make the most of the sole appearance at the track compared to three visits in 2016. 2012 and 2016 champion Jeremy Doss of nearby Upperlake, CA won two of last year’s races while series runner-up and 2014 champion Mike Beeler won the July race to be the event’s defending winner.

Drivers such as Hunter Corbitt and Chris Scribner earned their first career series wins at the track while JR Courage led 48 laps last July en route to a second place finish and 2016 Rookie of the Year Matt Wendt ran up front early in the May race. The smaller track has produced some of the closest racing and creates perhaps the most even playing field in the series.

The 2017 Pacific Challenge Series fires off March 18th at Madera Speedway before traveling to Roseville’s All American Speedway on April 15th, Shasta Speedway on May 6th, and Stockton 99 Speedway on May 20th.

For more information on the Pacific Challenge Series, visit www.PacificChallengeSeries.com or follow them on Facebook or YouTube

The Pacific Challenge Series is presented by: Penney Racing Supply, Penney & Associates, American Racer Tires, Maita Chevrolet, Compact-It, Northwest Compactors, Naake Suspension, Sunoco Fuels, Five Star Bodies, BrakeOMeter, Lefthander Chassis, ARP Bodies, Joes Racing Products, Bassett Wheels, Frank’s Radio, WrapStar Pro, and Blakesley Sports Media. All PCS Super Late Models race ABC Bodies or Muscle Car bodies on American Racer Tires with Sunoco Racing Fuel.

2017 Pacific Challenge Series Schedule

March 18th – Madera Speedway (Madera, CA)

April 15th – All American Speedway (Roseville, CA)

May 6th – Shasta Speedway (Anderson, CA)

May 20th – Stockton 99 Speedway (Stockton, CA)

June 24th – All American Speedway (Roseville, CA) w/ North State Modified Series

July 1st – Stockton 99 Speedway (Stockton, CA) Ron Strmiska Memorial

July 29th – Ukiah Speedway (Ukiah, CA)

August 12th – Madera Speedway (Madera, CA)

September 2nd – Stockton 99 Speedway (Stockton, CA)

October 14th – All American Speedway (Roseville, CA) *2017 Championship Finale* w/ North State Modified Series & NASCAR K&N Pro Series, West)

-Pacific Challenge Series Press Release

-Photo Credit: Pacific Challenge Series

