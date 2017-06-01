Oxford 250 Spots Up for Grabs in PASS Return to 660

NAPLES, ME – With a trip to Canada already under their belts this year, the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) North Super Late Models can now focus on returning to New Brunswick’s Speedway 660 this weekend. Not only will it be the first night race of the year at Speedway 660, but an international cast of drivers will have another opportunity to get locked into August’s nationally televised 44th Annual Oxford 250 and the chance to win over $25,000.

While PASS marks its return to the Canadian Maritimes for the first time since 2014, “The Road To The Oxford 250” continues through Speedway 660 with the top three finishers from Canada and the United States locking themselves into the 250 and the chance to compete in front of the MAV TV cameras. After the last “road” race at Autodrome Montmagny in May, Glen Luce, Derek Ramstrom, Ben Rowe, Lonnie Sommerville, Martin Latulippe, and Donald Theetge all punched their tickets to the 250.

Just missing out in Montmagny was Johnny Clark, who finished fourth. The six-time PASS North champion is no stranger to success at Speedway 660 having won the last four series events held there.

“I’m really excited to be heading back to the Geary woods,” says Clark, driver of the ClarksScrapMetals.com #54 Chevrolet. “It’s typically a place where we run really well and we could really use a strong run right now.”

Despite his success at Speedway 660 and in PASS throughout the years, Clark has yet to find victory lane in the Oxford 250. Clark knows a strong run this weekend can help him focus more on race setup during the 250 weekend and eliminate the moniker of being one of the biggest names to never win the prestigious race.

“A win at Speedway 600 will guarantee us a spot in the Oxford 250 and that’s a really big deal,” says Clark. “We’re fifth in the standings right now and the points race is still really tight with a lot of good teams really close after the first six races.”

Heading to Speedway 660, Rowe leads Montmagny winner, Glen Luce by 12 points in the standings and last week’s winner at Thunder Road, DJ Shaw, by 25 markers. Two-time former Oxford 250 winner, Travis Benjamin, leads another strong group of championship contenders to 660 including Dave Farrington, Jr. and Derek Griffith. Maritime drivers currently pre-entered include Lonnie Sommerville, Matt Rodgers, Matt Harris, John Fleming, and the New Brunswick-based team of driver, Chad Dow.

All the action gets under way this weekend at Speedway 660 on Saturday with pit gates opening at 1:30 PM, practice at 3:30 PM, and racing at 6:30 PM for the PASS North Super Late Models and support divisions.

PASS Super Late Model entry forms for Speedway 660, Speedway 95, and Lee USA Speedway, along with the 44th Annual Oxford 250 and Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300, can be found at ProAllStarsSeries.com.

Television sponsorship inquiries for MAVTV’s coverage of the Oxford 250 can be made by contacting Alan Dietz at [email protected] or 704-231-2039.

The Pro All Stars Series is recognized as North America's premier sanctioning body for asphalt Super Late Models and boasts such marquee events as the legendary Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway and PASS South's Easter Bunny 150 and Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300 at the historic Hickory Motor Speedway.

-PASS Press Release. Photo credit: Norm Marx

