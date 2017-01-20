LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
motorsports 2015 trade show aarn

Visit Speed51.com’s Booth at the Motorsports Show in PA

January 20, 2017 • App, Archives, Dirt Modifieds, Other News, Region - Northeast, Top Stories

The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center (PA) will be occupied by 240,000 sq. ft. of nothing but racing this Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the Motorsports Racecar and Trade Show.  The annual event brings together racing fans, drivers and teams to help kick off the new racing season in the New York/Pennsylvania region.

 

Speed51.com will be on hand throughout the weekend with a booth located on the show floor. Fans are encouraged to stop by booth #530 to meet our staff including 51 founder Bob Dillner, who will be signing autographs Friday from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday 4-5 p.m.

 

Fans will also be able check out the brand new Speed51.com retro t-shirts and sign up for their 2017 subscription to the popular Speed51 Network.

 

Dirt Mods 300x300 (1)Modified and Dirt Modified footage from the 2016 season will be playing all weekend long in the booth to give you a glimpse of what you’ll see on the Network again in 2017.

 

Throughout the week, Speed51.com will be offering a show special to anyone who signs up for an annual subscription to the Speed51 Network.  Sign up on the spot and you’ll go home with a new Speed51.com t-shirt to wear at short tracks during the 2017 season.

 

Many interactive activities will be held during the weekend including autograph sessions with some of the biggest names in Northeast motorsports and beyond, go-kart races and the annual Ms. Motorsports competition.

 

Some of the big names expected to be in attendance include: Richard Petty, Matt Hirschman, Rowan Pennink, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Billy Pauch, Sr., Billy Pauch, Jr., Matt Sheppard and Keith Rocco.

 

All of this is in addition to the beautiful show floor that will showcase vendors, race tracks and series throughout New England.  Cars will be on display and fans will be able to gather all the information they need about the upcoming racing season in the region.

 

For more information on the 2017 Motorsports and Trade Show, visit the Area Auto Racing News website.

 

-By Brandon Paul, Speed51.com Editor – Twitter: @Brandon_Paul51

-Photo credit: AARN

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • January 27-29: Crisp Motorsports Park (GA) - CRA SpeedFest 2017 - Super Late Models & Pro Late Models

  • February 4: Tucson Speedway (AZ) - Chilly Willy 150 - Super Late Models

  • February 9-11: Kern County Raceway Park (CA) - 3rd Annual Winter Showdown - Super Late Models

Presenting Partner