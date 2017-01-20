The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center (PA) will be occupied by 240,000 sq. ft. of nothing but racing this Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the Motorsports Racecar and Trade Show. The annual event brings together racing fans, drivers and teams to help kick off the new racing season in the New York/Pennsylvania region.

Speed51.com will be on hand throughout the weekend with a booth located on the show floor. Fans are encouraged to stop by booth #530 to meet our staff including 51 founder Bob Dillner, who will be signing autographs Friday from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday 4-5 p.m.

Fans will also be able check out the brand new Speed51.com retro t-shirts and sign up for their 2017 subscription to the popular Speed51 Network.

Modified and Dirt Modified footage from the 2016 season will be playing all weekend long in the booth to give you a glimpse of what you’ll see on the Network again in 2017.

Throughout the week, Speed51.com will be offering a show special to anyone who signs up for an annual subscription to the Speed51 Network. Sign up on the spot and you’ll go home with a new Speed51.com t-shirt to wear at short tracks during the 2017 season.

Many interactive activities will be held during the weekend including autograph sessions with some of the biggest names in Northeast motorsports and beyond, go-kart races and the annual Ms. Motorsports competition.

Some of the big names expected to be in attendance include: Richard Petty, Matt Hirschman, Rowan Pennink, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Billy Pauch, Sr., Billy Pauch, Jr., Matt Sheppard and Keith Rocco.

All of this is in addition to the beautiful show floor that will showcase vendors, race tracks and series throughout New England. Cars will be on display and fans will be able to gather all the information they need about the upcoming racing season in the region.

For more information on the 2017 Motorsports and Trade Show, visit the Area Auto Racing News website.

-By Brandon Paul, Speed51.com Editor – Twitter: @Brandon_Paul51

-Photo credit: AARN

