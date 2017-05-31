One Plott Chasing Points, Other Making Debut at Five Flags

Kyle and Kason Plott have grown up racing together since they first started their careers in the Quarter Midget ranks. Since then, the two brothers have progressed through the racing ranks with older brother Kyle showing the path. On Friday night at Five Flags Speedway (FL), the Plotts will be competing together in the Southern Super Series presented by Sunoco for the first time.

The eldest of the two, Kyle, is a full-time competitor in the series while younger brother Kason will be making his Super Late Model debut.

Kason is making the move up from Late Model Stock Cars to Super Late Models and is fortunate to have his brother by his side for a smoother transition.

“I have had the chance to test a few times in my brothers car and I loved it,” Kason said. “I’m not too nervous at all. There are a lot of adjustments from a Late Model Stock to the Super, mainly the horsepower difference. My main concern is to get use to the power so I don’t wear the rear tires out in the first twenty laps.”

With the three-year age gap, the two brothers haven’t spent much time on the track at the same time, but that isn’t stopping them from looking forward to the occasion on Friday night.

“It’s going to be a little bit different having my brother out on the track with me because we’ve never really ran against each other that much, but I’m excited to get him out there and help him out as much as I can,” Kyle stated.

Fortunately for Kason, his brother had a strong run in the most recent SSS race at Five Flags Speedway (FL) and will be able to assist him in the series’ return to the Pensacola oval.

“Racing with my brother is a huge deal,” Kason said. “He has a lot more seat time than I do, so I will listen to him and he will kind of be a mentor to me to help out. If I am having trouble with the car I know I can go to him and ask him what he thinks and he will help me.”

The 19-year old Kason has set his expectations accordingly for his first race behind the wheel of a SLM.

“My expectations are to just get good seat time and to bring the car home in one piece. I would love to be up front racing with the big dogs of the Southern Super Series and learn everything I can this Friday,” he commented.

While Kason is focusing on having a strong debut, Kyle is focusing on his chase for the Southern Super Series championship. The 21-year-old racer currently sits third in the standings behind Stephen Nasse and Chandler Smith.

“It feels good to be in contention in the points for the Southern Super Series,” Kyle said. “There’s always a strong group of cars every time we got to the track and it means a lot to be one of the top guys in the series.”

While Kyle feels confident in his chances, he knows the characteristics of Five Flags and is prepared for this weekend’s race.

“We had a really good run at the last race at Five Flags and I learned more about what I need to do better as a driver and I believe we made some good changes to the car to improve it on the long runs,” Kyle said. “But at the same time Five Flags is always different every time you go to the track, so we will just have to see how it goes hopefully come out of there with a win this time. “

Fans can watch the Plott brothers take on Five Flags Speedway Friday night by watching the pay-per-view broadcast of the event available on Speed51.com.

For more information on the Southern Super Series presented by Sunoco, head to www.southernsuperseries.com.

Story by: Hannah Newhouse- Southeast Correspondent – Twitter: @Hannahnewhouse

