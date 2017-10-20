One-Day, $20,000-to-Win SLM Race Returning to Berlin

One of the most talked about Super Late Model events of the 2017 season will be returning to Berlin Raceway (MI) next season. Berlin Raceway officials announced Friday that the $20,000-to-win Money in the Bank 150 will take place on Monday, June 11, 2018.

The 2017 version of the Money in the Bank 150 was a popular event amongst racers and teams due to the affordability of a one-day event with big money on the line. Thirty Super Late Model teams made their way to Marne, MI for the race with Bubba Pollard taking home the $20,000 check back to Senoia, Georgia.

“We tried something new with the format last year with making it a one-day event. It seemed to do exactly what we wanted it to. We got so many compliments from teams thanking us for helping keep costs down. They seemed to love it,” stated Mike Bursley, Berlin Raceway Track President. “We already have gotten several calls asking about the event again.”

Rules and formatting for the Money in the Bank 150 will be very similar to what was used in June 2017.

The race will consist of 150 green flag laps with controlled pit stops, meaning that drivers will not lose positions to other drivers who choose to visit pit road during a caution. Additionally, a competition caution will occur after every 50-lap green flag run.

During the event, teams will be held to a six-tire rule with drivers racing on their qualifying tires and two tires available for any time during the race.

More information about the 2018 Money in the Bank 150 will be released leading up to the event.

