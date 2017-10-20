LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
SLM Berlin Money in the Bank Erik Jones 2017

One-Day, $20,000-to-Win SLM Race Returning to Berlin

October 20, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Midwest, Region - National, Top Stories

One of the most talked about Super Late Model events of the 2017 season will be returning to Berlin Raceway (MI) next season.  Berlin Raceway officials announced Friday that the $20,000-to-win Money in the Bank 150 will take place on Monday, June 11, 2018.

 

The 2017 version of the Money in the Bank 150 was a popular event amongst racers and teams due to the affordability of a one-day event with big money on the line.  Thirty Super Late Model teams made their way to Marne, MI for the race with Bubba Pollard taking home the $20,000 check back to Senoia, Georgia.

 

300x250 Money In The Bank OnDemand“We tried something new with the format last year with making it a one-day event.  It seemed to do exactly what we wanted it to.  We got so many compliments from teams thanking us for helping keep costs down.  They seemed to love it,” stated Mike Bursley, Berlin Raceway Track President. “We already have gotten several calls asking about the event again.”

 

Rules and formatting for the Money in the Bank 150 will be very similar to what was used in June 2017.

 

The race will consist of 150 green flag laps with controlled pit stops, meaning that drivers will not lose positions to other drivers who choose to visit pit road during a caution. Additionally, a competition caution will occur after every 50-lap green flag run.

 

During the event, teams will be held to a six-tire rule with drivers racing on their qualifying tires and two tires available for any time during the race.

 

More information about the 2018 Money in the Bank 150 will be released leading up to the event.

 

-By Brandon Paul, Speed51.com Editor – Twitter: @Brandon_Paul51

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • October 19: Orange County Fair Speedway (NY) - Short Track Super Series - Dirt Modifieds

  • October 21: New London-Waterford Speedbowl (CT) - Granite State Pro Stock Series Finale

  • October 21: Orange County Speedway (NC) - PASS South & Southern Modified Racing Series

  • October 21: The Bullring at Las Vegas (NV) - Senator's Cup Fall Classic - Super Late Models

  • October 22: New London-Waterford Speedbowl (CT) - Modified Touring Series Finale

Presenting Partner