Northwest Racing Legend Heading East for Three Big Races

When it comes to Super Late Model racing in the Pacific Northwest, there is always one name that seems to jump into the conversation: Garrett Evans. The 61-year-old veteran has a career that spans 40 years, seven Super Late Model championships, and 350-plus feature wins across the U.S. and Canada.

Last year the East Wenatchee, WA driver had hoped to make it to the East Coast for a couple big races including the Snowball Derby and the Pro All Star Series races but was forced to put those plans on hold for back surgery. Now, Evans is looking to head back east and cross off a few more races, maybe for the final time.

Evans and his team will take on three of the season’s biggest events to wrap up the year. He will race at one of his favorite tracks, Concord Speedway (NC), for the North South Shootout on November 4. The team will then head to Hickory Motor Speedway (NC) for the PASS Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown on November 18. The trip will wrap up at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby on Sunday, December 3.

“I really enjoy going to the East Coast and racing all the drivers out there at these historic tracks,” Evans told Speed51.com Powered by JEGS. “I don’t know how much longer that I will be racing with my age and my kids starting to race more. We really wanted to go last year but this year will be extra special with it being the 50th Snowball Derby.”

Evans has competed in the Snowball Derby twice with his best finish of ninth place secured in 2000, the last trip he made to Five Flags Speedway.

“The Snowball Derby is the biggest race of the year,” Evans stated. “I hope we make it into the race and hope we can win it.”

Evans, who operates Wenatchee Valley Super Oval, Northwest Super Late Model Series and his family’s auto dealership Leonard Evans Used Cars, is excited about heading east.

“I’m looking forward to going back east, concentrating on racing and not worrying about other things,” Evans said. “Also love having fried bologna sandwiches and sweet tea with all the other great food.”

When traveling out East and to these big races, Evans knows that there will be a strong contingent of young guns that he will battle.

“When I am in my car, I forget how old I am and we’re just racing. That’s what’s so great about our sport.”

-By Jeremy Anders, Speed51.com West Coast Correspondent

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

