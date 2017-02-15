Northwest Races to Serve as Oxford 250, MegaMeltdown Qualifiers

CHARLOTTE, NC — Although the 2017 Pro All Stars Series (PASS) season is barely under way, North America’s most prominent Super Late Model tour is already looking towards two of the biggest events of the year, the 44th Annual Oxford 250 in August and the recently announced Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300 in November. Today officials from PASS, the Northwest Super Late Model Series, and Wenatchee Valley’s Super Oval (WVSO) announced that two events at the Washington State speedway will serve as qualifiers for each of the premier events in PASS.

“I met Tom [Mayberry] at North Wilkesboro about five years ago and since then we have become good friends and shared a lot of late night talks while on the road traveling,” said Garrett Evans, a multi-time Super Late Model champion in the Northwest. “It was a great honor to have the PASS Northwest Triple Crown at WVSO, my hometown track, a few years ago. The timing wasn’t right for a series in our area then, but I feel things are getting closer for PASS to possibly return next year.”

As part of the agreement, the top two finishers in the Leonard Evans Memorial 150 at WVSO on April 29 will be on “The Road To The Oxford 250” and will have guaranteed starting spots in the prestigious race. Additionally, the top two finishers of the Neal Newberry 125 at WVSO on September 23 will have guaranteed starting spots in the Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300 at Hickory Motor Speedway in November, which will pay $15,000 to win, plus additional lap leader money.

“The Oxford 250 is by far the biggest race I’ve ever been a part of and I’ve been in the All-American 400 and the Snowball Derby, so I think that says a lot about Oxford,” says Evans. “I’ve talked to Jason Jefferson about these qualifiers and he wants to race at WVSO in September to see if he can qualify for the Hickory race. I’m sure when more people hear about this opportunity they will plan to try and take advantage of it.”

For over 40 years, the Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway in Maine has been one of the “crown jewels” in the world of short track racing, and this year’s version looks to be no different. Despite being over six months away, a number of drivers have already filed entries for the $25,000 to win race, which also pays an additional $25,000 in lap leader money. Among those who have already entered include former race winners Mike and Ben Rowe, Travis Benjamin, Wayne Helliwell, Jr., and six-time PASS North Super Late Model champion, Johnny Clark. Entry forms are now posted at ProAllStarsSeries.com and drivers are eligible for early entry until May 1.

Last month, the racing world was taken by storm when the Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300 was announced for November 18 at Hickory Motor Speedway in North Carolina. Since then, drivers from all over North America have penciled the event in on their 2017 racing calendars. The 300 lapper will be the richest event ever held at Hickory, with $15,000 going to the winner, and $1000 to start. But, the winner could take home over $20,000 thanks to the lap leader bonus. For just $25 per lap, sponsors can join in on the South’s biggest Super Late Model race of the year. For those interested, the lap board is posted at ProAllStarsSeries.com along with an order form to purchase laps.

The next event for PASS will be the Dogwood 300 at Southern National Motorsports Park in Kenly, NC on March 4, featuring the PASS South Super Late Models and NASCAR Late Model Stocks. Entry forms for the Dogwood 300, along with the 44th Annual Oxford 250 and upcoming events at Orange County Speedway, Thompson Speedway, Hickory Motor Speedway, and Beech Ridge Motor Speedway, can be found at ProAllStarsSeries.com. The 2017 license forms for the PASS Super Late Models are also available at ProAllStarsSeries.com. Drivers purchasing licenses for the 2017 season will receive bonus points for each race they are pre-registered for and will also save money towards any events that they enter early.

-Pro All Stars Series Press Release

-Photo Credit: NWSLMS

