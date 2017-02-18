LOG IN
New Smyrna Rain

Night Two of New Smyrna WS Canceled Due to Rain Showers

February 18, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Modifieds, Region - National, Speedweeks Central, Top Stories

Less than one lap of feature racing was completed Saturday night at New Smyrna Speedway (FL).  The green flag waved for the first 30-lap Pro Late Model race, but that would be the last green flag of the night. Following a crash in turn one, rain showers invaded the area and forced the cancelation of the night’s racing activities.

 

300x250-smyrna-ws-2017Track crews worked steadily to dry the race track after the initial shower, but pop up showers kept the track from reaching their ultimate goal. Just after 9 p.m. ET, track officials made the decision to cancel the racing program.

 

The 50-lap Sportsman feature scheduled for Saturday night will now be moved to next Saturday’s final night of racing at New Smyrna. All other divisions will lose the races that were originally scheduled.

 

Racing will resume at New Smyrna Speedway on Sunday night with the Jet Tools 150, the season opener for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East.  Speed51.com will have Trackside Now coverage of the race beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.

 

Race fans can find pictures from the Pro Late Model crash, qualifying results and more on 51’s Trackside Now coverage presented by Progressive Racing Engines.

 

-By Brandon Paul, Speed51.com Editor

-Photo credit: Speed51.com/Bruce Nuttleman

