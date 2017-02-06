New Racers Auction & Trade Show This Weekend in Pensacola

With the racing season drawing ever closer there are always those racers who are trying to find that one specific item at a reasonable price and those trying to sell them off for some tire money. Now teams and automotive enthusiasts along the Gulf Coast will have that opportunity this coming Friday and Saturday with the first ever Southern Racers Auction & Trade Show at the Pensacola Fairgrounds (FL).

Already this event has generated a lot of interest throughout the region and will be a great opportunity for those located on the Florida panhandle and Southern Alabama.

Bryant Racing Equipment owner Tim Bryant is putting on the event along with the Southern All-Stars Dirt Racing Series.

“It’s a first-time event; it’s a regional event. There are several auctions all throughout the country during the offseason, this one is one of the latter ones,” Bryant told Speed51.com powered by JEGS. “We’re thinking we’re going to catch some people on their way to Speedweeks and there’s a lot of folks that just work the auction circuit, buy, sell, and what have you. Our main intent for bringing the auction to Pensacola was to give our locals a chance to snatch some bargains, there’s some vendors that will have some show specials on new items and of course the used stuff that goes through the auction.”

While the event is brand new, the auction has already swelled; however, there are still plenty of lot numbers left.

“We’re excited, there’s several hundred lot numbers already set, so there’s going to be a lot of merchandise going through the auction block. It’s a great opportunity for people to buy or sell.”

The first Southern Racers Auction & Trade Show runs this Friday, February 10 with gates opening at 2 p.m. CT and the auction beginning at 3 p.m. On Saturday, February 11, gates open at 8 a.m. and the auction rolls at 9 a.m.

The Southern Racers Auction & Trade Show takes place at the Pensacola Fairgrounds, 6655 W. Mobile Highway in Pensacola, Florida.

