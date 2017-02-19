New Georgia Star on the Rise After Greenville Meltdown Win

The University of Georgia Bulldogs in Athens proudly wear the colors red and black. Most everything in the state ends up being red or black, including race cars. Chances are if we told you that a red car drove from Georgia to win a Super Late Model race at in Easley, South Carolina you would think it was Bubba Pollard, a Ronnie Sanders car or the Casey Roderick team.

But you’d be wrong.

On Saturday night, Kyle Plott added his name to the list of drivers from the Peach State to win a big money Super Late Model race. Plott drove his No. 19 to a $10,000 victory in the Greenville Meltodwn at Greenville Pickens Speedway.

“Our car was very good much like the Derby,” Plott told Speed51.com powered by JEGS. “This helps us feel better, but we knew we had a shot down there and it still hurts. Winning is good medicine.”

Plott said that he and his EPM Motorsports needed to make a change after chasing out of the 2016 Snowball Derby and destroying their race car.

“It was such a defeat,” Plott said. “It’s still hard to think about how good our car was and that it was killed that early in the race.”

The change that the team made was to go with a new red race car that the EPM Motorsports team spent all winter working on. Time was getting tight as the 150-lap race at Greenville approached and things got even crazier when they had engine trouble on Friday.

“Ever since the Derby we have been determined to come back strong and I thought that was dashed on Friday,” Plott stated. “I have to thank Donnie WIlson for letting us borrow a motor and this thing was awesome today.”

Plott dominated the later stages of the race after he traded the lead with fellow Georgia driver Chandler Smith. Plott got the top spot when Smith spun his tires on a restart. From there, he was able to run away and hide before holding off a late charge by Smith.

“This place was fun,” Smith said after a runner-up finish. “We had never been here before and I hope we can come back and run this race again next year.”

For Plott, it was his first Super Late Model win and a $10,000 payday at a track that he loves.

“I love this place,” Plott added. “I am glad we got to run this race and we have a lot more racing to do this year. We want to run the Southern Super Series and see what we can do. I know so much more now than I did two years ago.I just can’t wait for the season.”

Years ago, Plott won a big money Legends race at Charlotte Motor Speedway at a point in his career when he needed a boost. His win on Saturday night was very much the same.

“We struggled right before the Legends win, hopefully this is a sign of good things to come.”

Race fans can find on-demand coverage of Saturday’s race by visiting Speed51.com’s Speed Central coverage.

-By Elgin Traylor, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent – Twitter: @ElginTraylor

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

Greenville Meltdown Unofficial Finish

1 19 Kyle Plott

2 26 Chandler Smith

3 33 Brandon Jones

4 54 Matt Craig

5 25 Jeff Fultz

6 13 Cassius Clark

7 28 Jared Irvan

8 8 Tate Fogleman

9 O9 Randy Gentry

10 71 Jimmy Doyle

11 55 Tanner Thorson

12 16 Chad McCumbee

13 17 Greg Bohanon

Related Posts

« Joe Gibbs’ Grandson Wins First Late Model Race at Greenville Saturday’s Portion of DIRTcar Natl’s Postponed Due to Rain »