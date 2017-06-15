LOG IN
New Event Added to Already Stacked Summer Thunder TV Schedule

June 15, 2017

The first race on the Summer Thunder TV schedule is in the books, and now another race is being added to the calendar for the viewing pleasures of our Speed51.com premium members. One June 24, the Granite State Pro Stock Series will visit the “Cement Palace” of Seekonk Speedway (MA) and our premium members will be able to watch the action live on Speed51.com powered by JEGS.

 

The Granite State Pro Stock Series will make its only trip to the Massachusetts’ last remaining racing facility for the first time in series history on Saturday night, June 24, and now the grandstands at Seekonk isn’t the only place to watch the race. The event will be broadcast live with a single camera and the public address audio feed as part of the Summer Thunder TV package on Speed51.com for premium network members.

 

300x250 Summer Thunder“We are excited to team up with a prime media outlet like Speed51 to showcase some of the best Pro Stock racing in New England with the Granite State Pro Stock Series and our own veteran Pro Stock drivers,” said Ed St Germain, the marketing and advertising director for Seekonk Speedway. “It should be a great race. We’re excited to be able to showcase it on Speed51.”

 

The Summer Thunder TV series is available exclusively to premium members of Speed51.com.  Fans can become a premium member for as little as $7.99 a month or $59.99 a year. To become a premium member, click here.

 

A 150-mile blackout radius will be in effect for this race, meaning that anybody who lives within 150 miles of Seekonk Speedway will not be able to watch the event live on the Speed51 Network.

 

All Summer Thunder TV events will be available via an on-demand replay on the Speed51 Network upon the completion of the event.

 

About Speed51.com

 

About Speed51.com: Since 2001, Speed51.com has been the source for short track news, behind-the-scenes stories, in-depth race coverage and live video broadcasts of short track events throughout North America, from NASCAR’s Touring Divisions (Modifieds & K&N Pro Series), to Dirt Modifieds and numerous forms of Late Model & Modified racing.  Speed51 TV, the live video broadcasting arm of Speed51.com, airs live video productions of short track events on both pavement and dirt.  Speed51 TV also produces race broadcasts for network television.  The Speed51 Video Network carries highlights, interviews and features from short track racing around the country on Speed51.com.

 

-51 Sports Press Release.

