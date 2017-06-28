New England Short Track Shootout Will be the Ultimate Race

Legendary motorsports broadcaster Ken Squier once described racecar drivers as “ordinary men doing extraordinary things.” There might be no event on the racing schedule this season where that rings true more than the inaugural New England Short Track Showdown presented by ARBodies at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on this Friday and Saturday, June 30th-July 1st.

Sports fans from throughout the Northeast and Eastern Canada have gone to NHMS for decades to watch in person the NASCAR drivers who they follow on television each week. The New England Short Track Showdown presented by ARBodies is an event designed to bring the grassroots racers of the region onto the stage of NHMS. The men and women who race at tracks through New England, and a few that are expected to travel in from points afar, will be in the spotlight for this race.

So instead of watching drivers who may own their own private jets and motor coaches, you can cheer on men and women from all walks of life who have the passion to take their free time and do something extraordinary with it by building and maintaining racecars in modest garages (or sometimes even outside under a tarp stretched between backyard trees) and then pack up and head to the track to push their own limits behind the wheel of a racecar on the weekends.

Instead of most racecars arriving a six figure tractor trailer rigs, most will be towed into the pit area for the Showdown behind a simple pick-up truck. Some will even be on open trailers where you can see the racecar, complete with fresh battle scars, in all of its glory when it leaves the track after the event late Saturday afternoon.

At the New England Short Track Showdown presented by ARBodies, you will see men and women who earn their paychecks as police officers, mechanics, engineers and car salesmen. You will see people who build houses, pave roads and move earth during the week taking on an entirely different challenge for their weekend. You will see men and women just like yourself taking on the task of taming one of the trickiest oval tracks in all of American racing.

With entries expected from every New England state, there is a good chance that someone from your hometown, or somewhere close to it, will be racing in one of the divisions.

These are going to be drivers who you can cheer on instead of just merely cheering for.

The New England Short Track Showdown presented by ARBodies is made up of four races that will feature the cornerstone types of cars in New England asphalt short track racing. Tour-type Modifieds will run with the Valenti Modified Racing Series, Pro Stocks/Super Late Models will run with the Granite State Pro Stock Tour, Street Stocks will run with the Street Stock Showdown Series and Mini Stocks will run with the North East Mini Stock Tour.

The event will be a fun one for experience race fans and newcomers to the sport alike.

June 30, 2017 will kick off an all day practice for the 4 racing divisions in a rotating format while Saturday July 1, 2017 will see a single round of practice for the divisions followed by pre-race ceremonies at 12:30 PM and heat racing events starting at 1:00 PM sharp. Heats and consolation races will be run as needed and then features will kick off around 3:00 PM (est).

Grandstand Admission for Saturday is only $20 at the track. Children’s tickets are $12 at the track. Military members and senior citizens can purchase tickets for $18 at the track. A special family package for two adults and two children is available for $50.

For more information on the New England Short Track Showdown presented by ARBodies, please visit NorthEastMiniStockTour.com.

North East Mini Stock Tour Press Release. Photo Credit: Speed51.com